Narasaki Tomoa claims first men's bouldering World Cup event of 2022 season

Japan's Narasaki Tomoa took the opening event of the 2022 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup season in Meiringen, Switzerland, on Sunday (10 April).

The two-time world champion topped the scores in the men's final of the bouldering competition as he reached the top three zone twice using three attempts.

Narasaki's compatriot Ogata Yoshiyuki needed two more attempts to finish second and clinch the sixth World Cup podium of his career.

17-year-old Mejdi Schalck of France came in third after he used seven attempts in total to make two tops and three zones.

"The energy coming from so many spectators helped me reach the top, it was an amazing moment for me," said Narasaki after taking his seventh boulder World Cup win.

"As for the rest of the season, my target is obvious: to become overall World Cup champion for the third time. I noticed that the bouldering settings needs a more dynamic approach and maybe I need to make some adjustments for the upcoming competitions."