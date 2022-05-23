Naomi Osaka suffers first-round exit at French Open - Latest

The former women's World No. 1 went down in straight sets to Amanda Anisimova at Roland Garros.

By Olympics.com
Tennis
Naomi Osaka
Picture by Ryan Pierse

Naomi Osaka suffered a first-round elimination from tennis' French Open, going down 7-5 6-4 to Amanda Anisimova in her women's singles opener on Monday (23 May).

It was a disappointing return to Roland Garros for the Japanese former World No. 1, who retired from last year's edition due to mental health problems.

The four-time Grand Slam champion returned to competitive tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021, where she was chosen to light the Olympic cauldron at the Opening Ceremony.

But she had no answer to the accuracy of Anisimova in Paris, who has now secured 21 wins in 2022.

The American, who ended Osaka's Australian Open title defence in January, dispatched 27 winners to Osaka's 13, and will face Croatia's Donna Vekic next.

