Naeslund and Midol reign supreme in Innichen ski cross World Cup 

Sweden's Sandra Naeslund capped off a hugely impressive weekend with her second victory in as many days in the Innichen edition of the ski cross World Cup. In the men's race, day two's victory went to France's Bastien Midol, who finished first after clinching second place in yesterday's race.

Naeslund has proven herself to be in a league of her own this week, having beaten her close rival Fanny Smith of Switzerland in both races of the World Cup in Italy. After putting in a dominant performance yesterday to win by 2.14 seconds, Naeslund once again dominated proceedings to secure a perfect double.

As she did on Sunday, Smith came home second to clinch the silver medal, with Marielle Thompson of Canada third. Naeslund and Smith will retain their positions at the top of the World Cup standings heading into the new year, with the next two stops on the calendar set to take place in Nakiska, Canada (13-15 January) and Idre Fjäll, Sweden (21-23 January).

The men's competition saw a change at the top of the leaderboard, as Midol triumphed having finished second in yesterday's race. The French skier beat Sunday's winner Ryan Regez, with the bronze medal going to Tobias Baur, as Swiss athletes took the second, third and fourth spots on the podium.

There are now less than two months to go until the Beijing 2022 ski cross competition begins on 17 February. France's Midol holds the top spot in the World Cup standings after six of 14 events, with compatriot Terence Tchiknavorian second and Switzerland's Regez third.

Ski cross World Cup women's standings

Sandra Naeslund (Sweden), 550 points Fanny Smith (Switzerland), 426 points Brittany Phelan (Canada), 301 points

Ski cross World Cup men's standings