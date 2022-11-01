Dakar 2026: Art and sport combine to convey powerful message of legacy at Dakar en Jeux Festival

Immortalising sporting success in art.

That was the goal behind a vivacious Olympic-inspired mural unveiled at the Dakar en Jeux Festival 2022 in Senegal as part of a new yearly celebration blending sport with Senegalese culture in the build-up to the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

The 300m-long artwork located at the Gare de Dakar was created by 15 different graffiti artists from across Africa.

It features the images of some of the biggest sporting stars on the planet, including Senegal’s sole Olympic medal winner, Seoul 1988 400m hurdler Amadou Dia Ba, as well as football star Sadio Mané, who hopes to fire the nation to footballing success at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Also featured on the wall are images the Zimbabwean double Olympic swimming champion and Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission Kirsty Coventry, and IOC President Thomas Bach, who were both at the mural unveiling on Monday (31 October).

A dedicated wall was set aside for artists to each create their own dedicated piece before they were combined together to create one long mural

Docta, one of the graffiti artists involved in the project, explained to Olympics.com how the mural came to life:

“The [aim] behind the project is to immortalise these Olympic Games and that concept was something that really appealed to us as artists.

“The organising committee gave us a list of athletes. When we saw the list we were delighted. I recognised some of them from their achievements but there were others who I didn’t know.

“Each artist was given an athlete and the idea was each artist created their own piece and then we merged them all together – we have made something powerful. It’s like giving a part of us that we will never be able to get back.

“The aim was to immortalise athletes in the present; to create a living memorial of their achievements. It's us who have immortalised everything Olympic up until this moment and now the spirit of Dakar en Jeux up until Dakar 2026.”

The graffiti artists tasked with bringing to life the mural for the Dakar en Jeux Festival 2022

When Docta discovered the wall was going to be located near Dakar’s railway station he was particularly pleased knowing that he, and the 14 other artists engaged in the project, were being given a special platform to showcase both their work and the values of Olympism:

“There were 15 of us that were chosen including one from Guinea, one from Benin, and that gave an international dimension to the style of graffiti on show. And that allowed us to show that family spirit that exists in what we do as well as the excellence of our work.”

For Senegalese artist Aida N'Daiye Dasha one of the greatest things about the mural is the way in which it showcases sporting talent, some of whom she herself discovered more about during its creation:

“There were lots of names I didn’t know about so this allows others to know some of the Senegalese [athletes], or even those who are not Senegalese and who participated in the Olympics.

"I was really touched [to be part of the mural]," she continued. "Let's say I was born for this, with art, and this truly made me happy."

