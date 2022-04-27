How Mumbai City FC exceeded exceptions on their AFC Champions League debut 

Mumbai City FC might have crashed out of the AFC Champions League in the group stage, but the Islanders will return home with their heads held high.

MCFC put their best foot forward in the premier club competition in Asia to do what no other Indian football club has done before.

Their debut campaign saw Mumbai City FC become the first Indian team to win an AFC Champions League match when they defeated Iraq’s Air Force Club in their second match of the competition.

The former Indian Super League (ISL) champions eventually finished a credible second in Group B of the western region but failed to make it to the knockout rounds.

The results were better than the team had expected before heading into the tournament.

“We want to try and do something no other Indian club has done before, which for me, is to win a game at this competition. And we take it from there,” MCFC manager Des Buckingham had said.

The Islanders did better than anticipated, ending with two wins, a draw and three losses.

What makes the results even more praiseworthy is that MCFC went into the tournament in terrible form and without some of their marquee players. The League Shield winners of ISL 2020-21 could not even make the domestic league play-offs this season and finished fifth.

Midfield maestro Rowlin Borges and talismanic striker Igor Angulo were sitting out with injuries.

Moreover, the other clubs in Mumbai City’s group were far more experienced and accomplished.

While Al Shabab are six-time Saudi Arabian champions, Air Force Club of Iraq are three-time AFC Cup winners. The UAE’s Al Jazira also came into the tournament as three-time Pro League champions.

Unsurprisingly, Mumbai City FC were given a taste of the competition’s level in the opening game when they were humbled 3-0 by Al Shabab.

Des Buckingham went back to the drawing board and opted a new strategy – defend deep and go all out on counter attacks. And it worked.

In the second game, Mumbai City FC scripted history by beating Air Force Club 2-1. The Islanders came from a goal down, with Diego Mauricio netting a penalty and Rahul Bheke heading in a corner. Bheke also became the first Indian to score in the AFC Champions League.

Although Al Jazira edged out Mumbai City 1-0 in the third match, the Islanders put up a much better display in the second leg, holding them to a goalless draw and adding another valuable point to their kitty.

Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa’s solid performance was one of the highlights. Mumbai’s defensive unit featuring Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai also rose to the occasion.

Despite the 6-0 loss to Al Shabab ending Mumbai’s chances of moving to the next round, Des Buckingham’s men made sure the team competed well.

Mumbai City FC defeated Air Force Club 1-0 in the final match, guaranteeing a second-place finish. The winner from Diego Mauricio came from a counterattack.

With the five group winners and three best runners ups from the five western region groups making the cut for the round of 16, the Islanders could not progress but they displayed immense character throughout the tournament even when the odds were stacked against them.

With two wins and seven points, Mumbai City went beyond their aspirations and have shown what the Indian football clubs are capable of at the highest level.

Mumbai City FC's results at AFC Champions League 2021-22