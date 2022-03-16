Longest innings in T20 cricket according to balls faced – Two Australian openers rule the roost

In Twenty20 or T20 cricket, the shortest format of the sport which will also feature at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou and the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham later this year, long knocks in terms of balls faced are rare.

With quick-scoring or strike-rate paramount in the format, batters’ time on the crease is often short, yet can be devastating. Additionally, each team only gets 120 legal to face per innings.

However, there have been a few uncharacteristically long knocks in T20 cricket over the years.

The record for most balls faced in a T20 innings in cricket is jointly held by Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis, both Australians.

In 2018, Aaron Finch hit an unbeaten 131 off 79 balls while opening the batting for English county team Surrey against Sussex. To put it into context, Finch faced almost 66 per cent of the total legal deliveries in his team’s innings.

Two years later, Finch’s fellow Australian opener Marcus Stoinis equalled the record in a Big Bash League match. Turning up for Melbourne Stars, Stoinis hit an unbeaten 147 from 79 balls to drive his team to victory against the Sydney Sixers.

Incidentally, Marcus Stoinis’ opening partner in the match, Hilton Cartwright, scored 59 off 40 balls, which means the two played out 119 of the 121 balls (one was a no ball) bowled in that innings by the Sydney Sixers.

Most balls faced in a T20I innings

Aaron Finch also holds the record for the longest individual innings in T20 Internationals (T20Is). In 2018, Finch scored 172 off 76 balls against Zimbabwe, also the highest individual T20I score in history, to pocket the record.

Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai (162 not out off 62 balls) occupies the spot for the second-longest T20I innings to date.

Rohit Sharma’s 118 off 61 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017 is the record for most balls faced in a T20I innings by any Indian cricketer.

Most balls faced in an IPL innings

The record for the longest individual innings ever played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), curiously, was created at the inaugural match of the competition.

In the very first match of the inaugural IPL season in 2008, New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), set the tone for the tournament with an unbeaten 158 off 73 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

KKR’s Brendon McCullum and RCB’s Manish Pandey hold the record for the longest IPL innings. Picture by Getty Images

RCB’s Manish Pandey did equal the record a year later, scoring 114 not out in 73 balls against the Deccan Chargers in IPL 2009.

Most balls faced in women’s T20I innings

In women’s T20Is, the longest innings record belongs to Rwanda’s Marie Diane Bimenyimana’s unbeaten 114 off 81 balls against Mali in 2019.

Rumeli Dhar (65 not out in 69 balls against England in 2006) and Mithali Raj (97 not out in 69 balls against Malaysia in 2018) share the record of the longest T20I innings by an Indian woman.

Most balls faced in a T20 innings

Longest innings in T20 cricket (balls faced) Player Balls faced Runs Team Opponent Yeat Aaron Finch 79 131* Surrey Sussex 2018 Marcus Stoinis 79 147* Melbourne Stars Sydney Sixers 2020

Brendan Taylor 78 140* Mid West Rhinos Mashonaland Eagles 2021 Zubair Ahmed 77 111* Larkana Bulls Quetta Bears 2014 Misbah-ul-Haq 76 107* Pakistan A New Zealand A 2006 Calum MacLeod 76 104* Scotland Oman 2012 Rassie van der Dussen 76 112* North West South Western Districts 2013 Aaron Finch 76 172 Australia Zimbabwe 2018 Paul Stirling 75 115* Ireland Zimbabwe 2021 Brendon McCullum 73 158* Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore 2008 Manish Pandey 73 114* Royal Challengers Bangalore 2009 2009

Longest T20 innings in Asian Games cricket

Pakistan captain Khalid Latif’s unbeaten 103 in 69 deliveries against China in the quarter-finals of Guangzhou 2010 is the most balls faced by a player in a match in Asian Games T20 men’s cricket.

The women’s mark at the Asian Games, meanwhile, is in joint custody of Bangladeshi opener Ayasha Rahman (51 off 60 against Nepal at Incheon 2014) and former Japan captain Ema Kuribayashi (63 off 60 against Nepal at Guangzhou 2010).