Mori Hikaru wins double gold on final day of Trampoline World Championships

Mori Hikaru was the undoubted star of the final day of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday (19 November).

The Japanese, who failed to make the final at Tokyo 2020 last year, started the day with victory in the synchronised event alongside Uyama Megu.

They scored 50.590 with France's Marine Jurbert and Lea Labrousse second (46.140) and Mariola Garcia and Dafne Loza Navarro of Mexico in third (45.260).

Then Mori, 23, regained the individual title she won in 2019 with a superb routine which even drew applause from Britain's defending champion Bryony Page.

Her mark of 56.230 yielded a second gold in the Bulgarian capital with two-time Olympic medallist Page - who achieved a perfect score in horizontal displacement in qualification - second on 55.950.

Hu Yicheng of People's Republic of China, who won gold last year in the synchronised event, claimed her first individual world medal with 55.810 for bronze.

READ: How to qualify for trampoline at Paris 2024

Individual trampoline women's results

1. Mori Hikaru (JPN) 56.230

2. Bryony Page (GBR) 55.950

3. Hu Yicheng (CHN) 55.810

For full results, check here.

Synchronised trampoline women's results

1. Mori Hikaru and Uyama Megu (JPN) 50.590

2. Marine Jurbert and Lea Labrousse (FRA) 46.140

3. Mariola Garcia and Dafne Loza Navarro (MEX) 45.260

For full results, check here.

Schmidt secures first major senior success

Top qualifier Dylan Schmidt, a bronze medallist at Tokyo 2020, held his nerve to claim the world title in the men's individual event.

The 25-year-old New Zealander - who won Youth Olympic gold at Nanjing 2014 - delivered one of the performances of his life to earn a huge score of 60.720.

France's European champion Allan Morante posted 58.710 to secure a second silver medal of the competition after winning team silver on Friday.

Japan's Ishikawa Yamato (58.480) rounded out the podium with bronze at his debut World Championships.

Earlier in the men's synchronised category, Germany's Fabian Vogel and Matthias Pfleiderer took gold with 50.950.

Portugal's Diogo Abreu and Pedro Ferreira (50.900) were second ahead of Florestan Riou and Pierre Gouzou of France (49.830).

Individual trampoline men’s results

1. Dylan Schmidt (NZL) 60.720

2. Allan Morante (FRA) 58.710

3. Ishikawa Yamato (JPN) 58.480

For full results, check here.

Synchronised trampoline men's results

1. Fabian Vogel and Matthias Pfleiderer (GER) 50.950

2. Diogo Abreu and Pedro Ferreira (POR) 50.900

3. Florestan Riou and Pierre Gouzou (FRA) 49.830

For full results, check here.