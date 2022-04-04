Molly Carlson: Diver, Olympic dreamer, "influencer with anxiety"

"Here's a week in the life of an influencer with anxiety," Canadian diver Molly Carlson says on a video she posted to her TikTok account.

"We can't start Mondays without a good cry and then nail a beautiful practice; go viral and get obsessed with numbers; procrastinate and do homework until three in the morning; try to incorporate self care; hit three million followers..."

As a professional cliff diver with close to 100 million likes on that TikTok account, and the founder of a growing community known as #Bravegang which spreads body-positivity online, this 23-year-old has a lot going on.

Being open about her anxiety and body issues - she's talked about body dysmorphia and binge eating disorder - has helped others be open about theirs.

Her message is that "bravery is beautiful" and it comes "in all shapes and sizes".

Now she dreams of bringing her diving skills and that powerful message to an even bigger platform.

Molly Carlson: Youth Olympian and high-flyer

Carlson started out as a gymnast before switching to diving in 2008 aged nine.

As well as quickly becoming one of Canada’s top junior divers, she was a provincial track and field and cross-country champion in high school.

Diving became her focus as she won two Pan American junior titles and competed at the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympics before making the world junior finals in 2014 and 2016.

But after a glittering college career at Florida State University, injuries took their toll and - after six wrist operations - Carlson decided it was time for a change.

Social media plays a huge part in her life and she even left the decision to become a cliff diver up to her followers in an online poll.

"99 per cent of the responses were ‘Yes’, other than my mother," she said.

"Basically, my job is to travel around the world and jump off crazy heights," she told the BBC in March.

Now used to landing on her feet, Carlson made a spectacular pro cliff diving debut in 2021 at Saint-Raphael on the French Riviera, taking second after three excellent dives.

A third-place finish overall in the World Series standings secured a permanent place on the tour for 2022, and things got even better with a silver medal at December's FINA High Diving Qualifier in Abu Dhabi.

Molly Carlson competing at the FINA High Diving Qualifier in Abu Dhabi in December 2021 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Molly Carlson and the Olympics: "My Dream"

Cliff diving is hoping to become part of the Olympic programme one day, and Carlson lit up when asked about that possibility by the BBC:

"My dream!" she says. "We're already in World Championships and we're working towards the Olympics."

For now, she has a lot to focus on as she brings her sport and her social media game to new heights.