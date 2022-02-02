Mogul queen Perrine Laffont on Beijing 2022 challenge: "It'll be hard, but I'll give it my all"

Reigning Olympic women's moguls champion Perrine Laffont is officially getting into the zone.

The 23-year-old French freestyle skier, who is also a three-time world champion and three-time World Cup winner, is excited about the task ahead of despite a challenging road to Beijing 2022.

Her coronation as Olympic champion at PyeongChang 2018, then just 19 years old, threw the young skier into unknown territory. Pressure continued to build as the spotlight never seemed to leave her, stalking her from competition to competition.

At one stage, it left Laffont toying with the idea of quitting: “I had forgotten the pleasure of skiing. I was there to make podiums, to win and nothing else,” she told Olympics.com back in December. “I thought about retirement because I was no longer happy in what I was doing.”

Then, of course, there are her rivals.

Once upon a time, the Frenchwoman admitted, they were leagues behind her, but now they have caught up.

Japan’s KAWAMURA Anri currently sits in front of Laffont leading the overall World Cup rankings, with Australia’s Jakara Anthony in third. The three have been on the podium throughout this year’s season.

It means that the battle in Beijing will be much harder fought than before and so the mogul queen has shifted accordingly.

Perrine Laffont: armed and ready to take on Beijing 2022

“I really built a team around me to feel pressure as little as possible,” wrote Laffont in a column for Ouest France. “The entourage that I have allows me to prepare.”

“It’s true that I don’t have a lot of time to take care of it, so they do it for me, it really frees me up, I have fewer constraints. It allows me to be more composed and not to run from left to right.”

It’s not just on an organisational level that Laffont has had to adapt in order to maximise her chances of retaining her title.

Having an appreciation for the unique nature of the Games and what that means psychologically is also helping one of France’s strongest medal hopes cope with the stress.

“Coming back to the Olympic Games, we have to realise that this is a long-term project. But we must not forget that it remains a one-day race, where anything can happen,” continued the women’s mogul star.

“How many times have favourites failed? How many times outsiders have taken the lead and won the Games when they weren’t expected?

“Anything can happen at the Olympics. it’s not because you have prepared for four years that you will necessarily win.”

Perrine Laffont during the women's moguls training session at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Perrine Laffont: forever an Olympic gold medallist

Given the topsy-turvy nature of the Winter Olympics “pressure” is a word staying firmly out of Laffont’s vocabulary.

Instead, the skier will be turning to what is under her control, like her improved technique, her jumps and delivering a complex, but clean run in the Chinese capital.

“Nobody will take away my title,” the three-time Olympian continued to Olympics.com. “I will be Olympic champion for life, no matter what happens in Beijing.”

“I know expectations are high and I am expecting a lot, so I don’t think it will be the easiest race of my career. I just have to accept that and manage it in the best way I know how.

“It’ll be hard, but I’ll give it my all.”

When to watch Perrine Laffont in competition at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Perrine Lafont starts the defence her Olympic title on Thursday 3 February.

Women's Moguls Qualification 1 is at 18:00 Beijing time (11:00 CET) with the top 10 going straight through to the final. The remaining 20 athletes get a second chance in Qualification 2 on Sunday 6 February at 18:00 Beijing time (11:00 CET).

The final follows shortly after with a total of 20 skiers taking part. The first of three runs is at 19:30 Beijing time (12:30 CET).

