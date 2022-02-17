Mission Paris, LA Olympics: SAI inducts 398 new coaches to take Tokyo 2020 momentum forward

With an intention to take the success of Tokyo 2020 Olympics forward at Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Games, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has inducted 398 new coaches in 21 disciplines across various levels.

The fresh list of coaches features some notable names. Asian Games gold medallist Bajrang Lal Takhar, will join as the rowing coach. Takhar is currently preparing the Indian rowing team for the Asian Games 2022.

Shilpi Sheoran, a gold medallist in the Commonwealth Championships 2011, will join as an assistant coach in wrestling while Sydney 2000 Olympian Jincy Phillip and Pranamika Borah will join as athletics and boxing coaches, respectively.

Apart from ex-international athletes, several coaches who have completed their diplomas from the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) Patiala and other recognised universities have also been appointed across various levels.

Several SAI coaches, whose contracts had expired, have been recruited again as per their eligibility.

Last month, SAI appointed six new foreign coaches for the country’s track and field athletes to expedite India’s progress before the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Santiago Nieva and Aveenash Pandoo were also appointed as high-performance directors in January for men’s boxing and weightlifting, respectively, until the Paris 2024 Olympics.

India had finished with seven medals at Tokyo 2020 - their best-ever Olympic medal haul in any edition of the Summer Games. The Indian sporting federations have been trying to build on this success.