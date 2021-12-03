Anju Bobby George, Bhaichung Bhutia among seven new members of India’s Mission Olympic Cell

Former India football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia and former track and field star Anju Bobby George were among seven new members added to India’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) by the sports ministry on Thursday.

Rifle shooting legend Anjali Bhagwat, former Indian hockey captains Sardar Singh and Viren Rasquinha, badminton player Trupti Murgunde and table tennis star Monalisa Mehta were the other former athletes added to the MOC’s core team.

The Mission Olympic Cell is a body set up by Sports Authority of India (SAI) which identifies athletes for the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS), a flagship programme set up to provide assistance to India’s Olympic medal hopefuls.

The ministry has doubled the number of former athletes in the revamped MOC to make it more athlete-centric. India’s sports minister Anurag Thakur said the decision was driven by the experience gained in the last Olympic cycle.

Former Olympic sailor and sports science specialist Dr Malav Shroff will continue to be in the MOC. President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Adile Sumeriwalais is also a member of the MOC.

Arjun Munda, president of Archery Association of India, Ajay Singh, president of

Boxing Federation of India, and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of Wrestling Federation of India, will also be part of the MOC by virtue of being the heads of their associations.

With the revamp, the sports ministry wants to build on the momentum gained from the Tokyo Games, which saw Indian athletes win a record seven medals.

Revamped Mission Olympic Cell team

Baichung Bhutia, Anju Bobby George, Anjali Bhagwat, Trupti Murgunde, Sardar Singh, Viren Rasquinha, Malav Shroff, Monalisa Mehta, Presidents of Indian Olympic Association, Wrestling Federation of India, Archery Association of India and Boxing Federation of India, Executive Director (TEAMS), SAI; Director (Sports), MYAS; CEO, TOPS (Convenor) and Joint CEO, TOPS (Co-convenor).