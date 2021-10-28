World champs Mishina and Galliamov star in pairs at 2021 Cup of Russia third stage in Sochi

World pairs champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov headlined the third stage of Russian figure skating's domestic Cup of Russia series in Sochi, and clinched an easy victory by over 27 points.

Mishina and Galliamov, the only established global-level names at the event alongside women's 2019 European champion Sofia Samodurova, were a class above the rest of the field as they topped both the short program and free skate.

The highlights of their short program were their triple twist and throw triple flip, while their top-scoring elements in the free skate were their Group 5 Axel and Reverse lasso lifts, and side-by-side triple Salchow-single Euler-triple Salchow jump combination.

Those were enough to score them 231.96 points.

Elsewhere, Samodurova finished a disappointing fifth in the women's event, as the two-time Grand Prix medallist struggled in the short program – under-rotating a triple toe loop and popping a planned triple Lutz down to a double, invalidating it.

She finished some 42 points off the winner, Sofia Samodelkina.

Elizaveta Khudayberdieva and Egor Bazin won the ice dance competition, while Alexey Erokhov was the top men's singles skater.

Two stages of the Cup of Russia remain prior to the final.