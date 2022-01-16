Mirabai Chanu inducted as Additional Superintendent of Police in Manipur

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu was inducted as an Additional Superintendent of Police (sports) by the Manipur Police in Imphal on Saturday.

A world record holder in 49kg clean and jerk, the 27-year-old Mirabai Chanu was rewarded for winning a historic silver medal in the same weight category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

At Tokyo, Manipur’s Mirabai Chanu bettered Karnam Malleswari’s bronze-winning effort at Sydney 2000 Games to become the first Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic silver.

Mirabai Chanu, who took charge as an Additional SP at the Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh’s official residence in the presence of her family, thanked her parents and supporters in a series of tweets.

The world weightlifting championships 2017 gold medallist also added that she will continue to work hard and her focus remains on winning more medals for the country.

The weightlifter received a grand welcome in July after she returned home to Manipur’s Imphal East district from Tokyo.

Mirabai Chanu’s other achievements include a silver and a gold medal at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, respectively. She also won the bronze in the Asian weightlifting championships 2020.

This year, Mirabai Chanu is expected to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham where she will be the defending champion. The Asian Games will follow in September in China.

Earlier this week, Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze at Tokyo Olympics, was formally appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in her home state of Assam.