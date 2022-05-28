Khelo India weightlifting ranking tournament: Mirabai Chanu, Jhilli Dalabehera for inaugural meet 

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will participate in the Khelo India senior national ranking women’s weightlifting tournament next month in Himachal Pradesh.

Mirabai Chanu will be returning to competitive action after four months at what will be the inaugural edition of the Khelo India tournament, scheduled from June 14 to 22 in Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Mirabai was last seen at the Singapore Weightlifting International, where she won gold.

The 27-year-old from Manipur had switched to the 55kg weight category for the Singapore meet but will drop down to her pet 49kg for the ranking event.

Mirabai Chanu had won her Olympic silver in 49kg and will also be competing in the same category at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. She will be defending her CWG title.

Asian champion Jhilli Dalabehera will also be competing in the 49kg at the Khelo India meet.

The 18-year-old Harshada Garud, who became the first junior weightlifting world champion from India earlier this month, will be competing in the junior category.

Lifters will earn ranking points which will determine their participation in future national camps and international events.

Around 450 weightlifters from the country will take part in the inaugural edition of the women’s-only Khelo India weightlifting ranking tournament.

The weight categories in the tournament are 40kg, 45kg, 49kg, 55kg, 59kg, 64kg, 71kg, 76kg, 81kg, +81kg, 87kg and +87kg.