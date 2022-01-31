Commonwealth Games 2022: Mirabai Chanu accepts challenge to compete in higher weight class

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 49kg weight category, will be moving up to the 55kg division for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK.

The move comes after the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) requested the 2017 world champion to bulk up so India can have more shots at medals in multiple weight categories at the CWG meet, which will be held from July 28 to August 8.

The IWLF feels that Mirabai Chanu has a better chance of beating in-form Nigerian weightlifter Adijat Olarinoye than Bindyarani Devi in the 55kg category. Bindyarani Devi had finished behind Olarinoye at the Commonwealth weightlifting championships in December.

“Desh ke liye kuch bhi karoongi (I will do anything for my country). I know it will be very difficult for me but I will still give it my all and hopefully, we will be able to show the results that we are after,” Mirabai Chanu told The Tribune.

The shift in weight class will be a big change for Mirabai Chanu. The Manipuri ace won all her major international medals, including the Olympic silver and world championships gold, in the 48/49kg category. She also holds the world record for clean and jerk (119kg) in the division.

Mirabai Chanu is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion in the category and was assured a direct qualification based on her current ranking.

However, in the 55kg category, Mirabai Chanu, who hasn’t competed since the Tokyo Olympics, will have to take a longer route. At the Singapore weightlifting international in February, Mirabai Chanu will have to finish in the top-eight, which is the last qualifying event for the CWG, to make the cut in the division.

“I cannot wait to compete again. We made a conscious decision to stay away as I was desperate to rest my body. For me competing regularly was the norm and now I have not entered a competition in six months. I am eagerly waiting for the Singapore meet,” Mirabai Chanu said.

India’s chief weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma lauded Mirabai Chanu’s decision and said, “Good thing with Mira is that she trusts us, so when the news was broken to her she agreed straightaway.”

Mirabai Chanu will likely be replaced by Jhilli Dalabehera as India’s top bet in the 49kg category at the CWG meet.

Jhilli Dalabehera, an Asian Championships gold medallist in the 45kg, also moved up in the weight category to compete in the 49kg at the World Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Chanu’s absence.

Mirabai Chanu is likely to shift back to her original weight category by the end of the year.