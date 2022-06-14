Mirabai Chanu’s achievements: From a world champion to an Olympic medallist

Mirabai Chanu has emerged as the best weightlifting talent in India in decades.

Following in the footsteps of Karnam Malleswari and Kunjarani Devi, the Indian weightlifter has gone on to record stellar performances in almost every major tournament for India. She has won medals at the Commonwealth Games, the Asian and world championships, and at the Olympics.

Here's a look at Mirabai Chanu’s achievements and the best in her career.

Commonwealth Games 2014 - silver medal

Mirabai Chanu’s international breakthrough came at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, where Indian weightlifters dominated the show in the 48kg category.

The then 19-year-old Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 170kg to finish with a silver medal. Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu, two years senior to Mirabai, won the gold with a total of 173kg.

As fate would have it, Kunjarani Devi was the coach as the two women from Manipur stole the show. “Sanjita and Mirabai were simply great,” Kunjarani beamed.

World Championships 2017 - gold medal

In her first major event after the disappointment of Rio 2016, when she failed in all her three attempts in clean and jerk, Mirabai Chanu bounced back to clinch the gold medal at the 2017 World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim.

The Indian, who weighed a shade less than 48kg at the time, lifted 85kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk for a total of 194kg.

It was India’s first World Championship gold medal since Karnam Malleswari’s back-to-back wins in 1994 and 1995.

Commonwealth Games 2018 - gold medal

There was Mirabai Chanu, then there were the rest. The Indian weightlifter smashed the Commonwealth Games records and lifted a total of 26kg more than the second best to win the gold medal at Gold Coast 2018.

She lifted 86kgs in snatch and 110kg in clean and jerk for a total of 196kgs – all three figures were well over the previous Games record held by Augustine Nwaokolo of Nigeria in 2010.

Roilya Ranaivosoa of Mauritius claimed the silver with a total of 170kg and Sri Lanka’s Dinusha Gomes won the bronze with a lift of 155kg.

Asian Championships 2020 - bronze medal

After a year of uncertainty, Mirabai Chanu kickstarted the Olympic season in 2021 with a bronze medal finish at the Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The 2020 Asian championships was held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mirabai set a new world record of 119kg in clean and jerk and improved her personal best total to 205kg to win a podium finish. Her temperament was key as Mirabai had fluffed her first two attempts in snatch but came back strongly on the third and final lift to clinch the bronze.

“I was doing up to 120kg in my training in clean and jerk and went for the world record from the beginning,” Mirabai told Sportstar. “It is a big achievement. Rewriting a world record is never easy. A lot of hard work goes into it. It will give me more confidence.”

Mirabai Chanu won silver at Tokyo 2020. Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - silver medal

The highlight of Mirabai Chanu’s career came at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she won the silver medal in the women’s 49kg category to become only the second Indian weightlifter, after Karnam Malleswari at Sydney 2000, to win an Olympic medal.

Up against the best lifters in the world in her category, Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 202kg (87kg snatch + 115kg clean and jerk) at Tokyo to finish behind China’s Hou Zhihui, who secured the gold with a combined lift of 210kg.

“I am very happy, I have been dreaming of this for the past five years. I am very proud of myself right now. I did try for gold but even silver is a great achievement for me," Mirabai Chanu said after the event.

