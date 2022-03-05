Millie Knight overcomes concussion nightmare to win Great Britain's first medal of the Paralympic Winter Games

Great Britain's Millie Knight is no stranger to the challenges required to achieve Paralympic glory. At PyeongChang 2018, the then 19-year-old won two silvers and two bronze medals. Today, she added bronze in the women's downhill vision impaired competition to take her personal medal haul to five at the Games.

However, her greatest challenge has been returning from a series of concussions that left her questioning whether she wanted to continue competing in the sport.

After suffering her first big crash at a 2017 World Cup meet in Italy, Knight crashed again during a PyeongChang 2018 test event, leaving her with a severe concussion that kept her out of action for six months.

“I tried to stop and then turn, and I flipped and flipped and flipped and flipped and landed on my head three times. I dislocated my jaw and blood was all over the snow," she told the Independent about her crash.

“I couldn’t really do anything. Walking was difficult because my balance was completely gone. Any bright lights, noises – I couldn’t look up without feeling sick. Everything was just difficult, it affected me so badly.”

The following years have seen her deal with a number of other major concussions, including another injury last February that threatened to derail her preparations for the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Glory after adversity

However, on the first day of competition on 5 March, Knight and her long-term guide Brett Wild made a triumphant return to Paralympic competition, navigating the course at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre with skill to take bronze - the first medal for an athlete from Great Britain at these Paralympic Winter Games.

“We came into these Games thinking that we would never win another medal in our lives," Knight told Olympics.com after the race.

"And here we are with our first race and a bronze medal. I never thought that we would be in this position again with the concussions and crashes that we had.

"It is the best bronze we've ever had in our lives. I feel so inarticulate right now because I'm just so emotional. The last couple years have been so, so tough."

It was a moment that also demanded reflection on a period of injuries that left her at her lowest ebb, contemplating the idea that she would never race again.

"The concussions were awful," she said. "I'd much rather lose more sight than go through a concussion again.

"The recovery was so slow and so painful, and it knocked so much of my confidence, and I just had so much fear that I'd never be able to just stand in the start again. And now we are here, the bronze medallists."

A shared victory

For Knight, who lost the majority of her vision when she contracted an illness as a child, there is another element to any victory that is as important as any training regime could ever be: the role of her guide.

Para alpine athletes navigate the course with the assistance of a guide who skis in front of them and relays instructions to them as they race down the course at over 100km per hour.

Following their victory in Beijing, Knight spoke about how her own relationship with her guide Wild contributed to her success in Beijing.

"Brett has been beyond phenomenal over these last few years with me and to do it together and actually come and win a medal is far, far (beyond) what we hoped."

Wild himself pointed to the special bond the two share, both on the slopes and in everyday life.

"We get on so well off the snow," he said. "We know each other inside and out on the snow. I can tell at breakfast what Millie is feeling, whether it's going to be a good day or bad day by the way she breathes in the mic when we're skiing.

"As a team, we work so well together and I'm unbelievably proud of this today because I know how scary that was for Millie."

Now Knight and Wild have reason to celebrate again as they step onto yet another Paralympic podium, knowing that the challenging roads they have walked together have led to one of the ultimate prizes in sport: a Paralympic medal.