Milano Cortina 2026 preview: Andrea Macri and Italy's para ice hockey dreamers

With 11 seconds of normal time left on the clock, Andrea Macri had a chance to equalise in a tense para ice hockey playoff game against Czech Republic at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

He scored a screamer.

The Italy team went on to secure a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory and claim fifth place. They finished as the top-ranked European side in the competition.

Andrea wants to build on this success at the next edition of the Winter Paralympic Games in his home country for Milano Cortina 2026.

“My mentality is that I want more,” he told Olympics.com

“Every time and every day, I want more than the previous one. And now, I really hope that someone will do [their] job. We really need the help of everyone. We need to find players. We need to train a lot. We need to go for tournaments.

“And, then, we will speak about something more beautiful than a fifth place.”

Andrea Macrì celebrates a goal during a game at Beijing 2022 Picture by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Milano Cortina 2026: What to expect at the next Paralympics

The para ice hockey tournament at Beijing 2022 saw a fantastic performance by the host country, the People’s Republic of China, and Andrea wants to put his sport on the map in Italy in a similar fashion.

“Playing at a Paralympic Games in your country must be one of the biggest opportunities for a young [person] with a disability, so that they can show their disability to the world.

“Maybe they will play for a gold medal match. This is, I think, the best goal for everyone. This is my dream, and I really hope that this dream becomes true soon.”

There is an undeniable gulf in class. China beat Italy 6-0 at Beijing 2022, USA beat China 11-0. To be in that gold medal match in Milan will take an extraordinary four years of preparation.

But Andrea Macri is an extraordinary man. And Italy have a history of producing extraordinary sporting moments - especially in para ice hockey.

Andrea Macri and his Italy team during the game against the Czech Republic at Beijing 2022 Picture by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Andrea Macri’s life-changing accident in school

It was an ordinary school day when Andrea’s life changed forever. Aged 17, he was hanging out in a classroom during a breaktime. Some unusual activity on a windy day in the old building’s plumbing caused the ceiling to collapse and Andrea’s spine was damaged forever. He underwent three surgeries and spent the next two years in a wheelchair. He celebrated his 18th birthday from hospital.

Eventually, he built up the strength to try sport again. After trying a wide range of sports including wheelchair fencing, para rowing, and wheelchair tennis – he found his calling in para ice hockey.

“I don't know really any other sport [in the] Paralympics with that kind of energy and adrenaline,” Andrea said.

Andrea Macri speaking exclusively to Olympics.com

“In our sport, when you put yourself inside the bucket or the sledge, the inside is large. You have to understand, first of all, how to move, how not to fall down on the ice.

“I've seen a lot of guys in my career that they come to try, but they were not happy to fall.”

The legend who started para ice hockey in Italy

Before Macri, there was another Andrea associated strongly with para ice hockey in Italy. Andrea ‘Ciaz’ Chiarotti passed away in 2018 but it was his determination and positive spirit that he channelled into creating a home team entry for Torino 2006.

“We were really good friends. We went to Cambodia together [on] like a holiday. He was older than me. He was not like a second father for me, but like a big brother.”

Andrea Chiarotti showcasing his famous smile Picture by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images

Ciaz studied the game in Norway and secured equipment for the team so that they could play at the Paralympics for the first time. Playing at an international level was a steep learning curve and involved a lot of one-sided defeats.

“He was smiling [all the] time. I remember that [even] if you were you are losing a match of 10-0, he was smiling because he was proud to be there. He was proud to be there with us.”

The team still travel with a plaque to remember Ciaz and inspire the team

“We have this with us at all the competitions in our changing room just to remind [us] to be positive.”

Declan Farmer has been one of the stand out performers from the USA team at Beijing 2022 Picture by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Can they really do it? The USA and China assess Italy

Positivity can only take you so far in terms of results. Italy need more quality players in order to really compete against the top-ranked teams.

Declan Farmer of the USA believes that the home Games presents the perfect opportunity for the sport to grow.

“[The Republic of South Korea] found the podium in PyeongChang 2018, and now you see China, they've qualified for the semi-finals in their Paralympic debut.

“So I think it's just that investment in the youth, getting more people involved in the sport. [Italy] have had great players. They have a lot of veterans on their team. You just have to really invest in those grassroots. And I think that's what's been [a] large part of our success over the years.

“Most of our team have done time on the development team and have gone to those youth junior national camps over the summer. I think if Italy can invest in that more, you'll find some success.”

CUI Yutao praised Italy's efforts at Beijing 2022 Picture by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The captain of the China team, CUI Yutao, admitted that the 6-0 scoreline they inflicted on Italy at Beijing 2022 didn’t reflect the full story.

“They are actually very fierce - all that fighting and speeding on the rink - they did a great job.

“They are a team that can’t be underestimated. They have their advantages. Maybe for China this time, we hold all the aces this time. So perhaps at the moment China are just that tiny little bit better than Italy this time.”

For Andrea Macri’s dream of a gold medal match at home, the results need to start to match some of the effort shown on the rink.

Pizza and good times in Milano Cortina 2026

As host country, Italy are guaranteed a spot at Milano Cortina 2026. Andrea is realistic about their chances but without investment in the infrastructure - it's going to be tough.

“We played an amazing tournament [at Beijing 2022]. It was unexpected for us and because we came here with a lot of difficulties. We knew and still know that we are not sort of ready for this level.”

Andrea Macri competes at Beijing 2022 Picture by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

With qualification for the big competition already secured, Andrea is looking forward to showcasing another guaranteed hit with Paralympic participants.

“I'm already imagining to be in that part of the village and try the real pizza… I would like to suggest to everyone, if you would like to compete, then try to compete. But, if you're not an athlete, and you just want to enjoy the Olympic and Paralympic feeling - come and join us. Follow us.

“I think [Milano Cortina 2026] will be amazing. I have nothing bad to say against Beijing 2022, or against PyeongChang 2018, or Sochi 2014, but this is my country. So, I am really looking forward to be part of that.”

You can almost smell that fresh pizza already. The countdown starts now!