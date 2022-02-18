Mikaela Shiffrin wanted to "melt off the face of the earth" at Beijing 2022

Mikaela Shiffrin said she wanted to "melt off the face of the earth" after she skied out on the first run of the slalom at Beijing 2022.

The American alpine skiing ace concluded her individual Olympic Winter Games campaign on Thursday (17 February) with another DNF as she skied out of the slalom of the Alpine combined at the National Alpine Skiing Centre when looking booked for a medal.

That followed the giant slalom and slalom where she crashed out both times after four gates.

After crashing out of the slalom, the two-time Olympic champion sat by the course while summoning up the courage to ski down.

She told NBC NEWS/TODAY: "When I was sitting on the side of the slalom hill after I DNF’ed in the slalom race last week, I wanted to just melt off the face of the earth.

"I just wanted to disappear, and I was like, 'I’m going to have to ski down this hill into the finish and face humans that are judging — no matter what it’s a judgment,' - and I was so not prepared to do that and, 'I just need to take a minute because this feels so awful.'"

Mikaela Shiffrin falls during the Beijing 2022 giant slalom Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Shiffrin 'feels like a joke'

Shiffrin arrived in China looking to add to her two Sochi 2014 slalom and PyeongChang 2018 giant slalom triumphs.

Aside from her DNFs, she finished ninth in the women's Super G and 18th in the downhill.

"I feel like a joke, but maybe it made someone smile," Shiffrin said. "At a certain point it feels like you kind of have to just laugh at it. I think there's probably people out there who are a little bit laughing at my situation and maybe not in a particularly kind way.

"I think it’s OK to say that it was a pretty epic underperformance. Didn’t get anywhere close to the results that I had the potential to get, and I certainly had ample opportunity."

Mikaela Shiffrin talks to the media after her DNF in the combined slalom Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Shiffrin to compete for Team USA in mixed team parallel event

Shiffrin will leave Beijing without an individual medal and concludes her Winter Olympics with Team USA in the mixed team parallel on Saturday.

The USA go in the round of 16 against Slovakia at 10:00 local time with the winners progressing to the quarter-finals at 10:40.

For Shiffrin, her campaign so far in China has been difficult to absorb.

"I’m still breaking records, just not necessarily the one that people want to see," she said. "It does feel like a joke. My statistics for DNFing went up like 80% in the last two weeks.

"It’s not funny to me because I take it seriously, but honestly it’s a little bit OK to laugh, I don’t know."

Mikaela Shiffrin stands after crashing out of the giant slalom Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Mixed messages on social media

While Shiffrin has received a lot of support, she has been subject to some negativity on social media and accused of being a "choker" and someone who "can't handle the pressure".

The three-time Olympian posted a message, writing: "Just get up. It's not always easy, but it's also not the end of the world to fail."

That was her own message of support to others.

"There’s so many kids out there especially now with social media who get messages like that," she said.

"Maybe it’s on a smaller scale, maybe it’s not on an Olympic scale, but in their world proportionally it’s the biggest thing they experience. It’s one of the big reasons why there’s so many issues with self-esteem and confidence."