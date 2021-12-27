Mikaela Shiffrin reveals positive Covid result, will miss Lienz

Mikaela Shiffrin posted on social media that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and would miss the forthcoming Alpine Ski World Cup event in Lienz.

The American shared the news on twitter on Monday (27th December 2021).

Lienz in Austria is due to host women's Giant Slalom and Slalom races on 28th and 29th December.

It comes a week after she impressed in the Giant Slalom race in Courchevel, France, with her win moving Shiffrin clear at the top of the overall standings.

The PyeongChang 2018 and Sochi 2014 Olympic gold medallist is expected to again challenge for podium places at the Beijing 2022 Games in February.