Mikaela Shiffrin sets sights on Milano Cortina 2026: "I love competing there"

Alpine ski superstar Mikaela Shiffrin may not have had the Beijing 2022 she and her many fans across the world were hoping for.

But the Milano Cortina 2026 Games are just four years away, and they're being held at one of Shiffrin's happy places.

"I love the Cortina," she said exclusively to Olympics.com, "I love competing there."

At the 2021 World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Shiffrin claimed four medals to become the most successful American skier in event history.

Her tally of 11 medals at Worlds is three more than Lindsey Vonn's eight with her six golds one clear of Ted Ligety's five.

Incredibly she's only 26 so she will be 30 - still very much in her prime - when the 2026 Games come around.

"It's four years from now, so it's hard to say for sure," she says, "but I would make that a goal to get there and to get there in strong form."

Read on for more from her interview where she speaks about what happened at Beijing 2022, and how the loss of her father Jeff two years ago helped her "gain perspective".

"I still feel like a joke" - Mikaela Shiffrin

The Team USA skier came into Beijing carrying huge expectations as a double Olympic champion with 73 wins in a stellar World Cup career.

But three DNFs in five individual races plus a ninth in Super-G and 18th in downhill were not what she envisaged before the Games.

The 26-year-old was also part of the USA team that finished fourth in the mixed team parallel event, her first time competing in the discipline.

Shiffrin sat down with Olympics.com after it was all over to talk about the experience including how Simone Biles helped her see that it's OK not to be perfect, and by being honest and vulnerable you can actually help and reach more people.

Earlier in the week the World Cup skiing record-breaker said 'I feel like a joke', which may seem harsh considering everything she's achieved.

"I still do," she says, laughing. “You can fail and not be a failure."

"We want to win, and it hurts when you don't... And to see and hear and get so much feedback from so many people just understanding that and still being supportive. Well, it's been really pretty incredible."

Mikaela Shiffrin: "I would say it was worth it"

Regardless of everything that happened in Beijing and all the noise surrounding it, Shiffrin kept getting back up and kept getting herself to the Olympic start gate, competing in six different events.

She continued, "Day after day, I just kept making the decision that I wanted to keep going, keep trying.

"It's always been a dream of mine to compete in every event at the Olympic Games. And I don't know, was it worth competing in every event?

"Maybe... maybe it was more overwhelming, maybe it was too much to take on, and that might have... Maybe that played a role in not actually performing in any one event.

"Was it worth it? I mean, I have Olympic medals. Personally, I would say it was worth it, but it feels certainly like... I feel like a joke, I still do.

"I had a huge potential to contribute to Team USA and really failed on that count. Again and again and again. So that's OK, like it's not OK, but you... You can fail and not be a failure, and I have won in my career and I'm going to win again."

Why Mikaela Shiffrin stayed for the team event: "I couldn't bear the thought of leaving them"

Despite her deep disappointment at her five individual results at Beijing 2022 and the swirling social media, Shiffrin still stayed to compete for the USA in the team event.

Even when the event was moved to the next day.

"When the team event was delayed... I have to be honest, it was a little bit of a question in my mind of how much those 24 hours would have an impact on the rest of my season as an individual.

"Most of ski racing, you compete as an individual... That was a question of just how far I'm willing to go in putting the rest of the season on the line for for this event, for this race."

Mikaela Shiffrin hugs USA teammate Paula Moltzan during the Mixed Team Parallel event at Beijing 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Picture by 2022 Getty Images

"And I just kind of kept getting back to the image today... that visual of competing alongside my teammates and giving it our best to go for possibly a medal, and we have the potential - we were right there today.

"We just couldn't quite overcome to get the bronze, but, oh my gosh, watching my teammates race the course and racing it with them?

"It's not an experience that I've had very often my career, and it was really special, and that's why I stayed because... I couldn't bear the thought of leaving them.

"We came here and we all stayed because we wanted to compete together as a team and we were able to do that.

"I wish there was a little bit more to show for it, but for us and for me, it was a really, really special day." - Mikaela Shiffrin on USA's fourth in the mixed parallel team event

Mikaela Shiffrin on grief and priorities after losing her father Jeff: "You gain perspective"

So is she changing her priorities after the loss of dad Jeff this time two years ago?

"I think in some ways I already have. And maybe my brain hasn't fully caught up with like my heart and my soul. It's... in this kind of grief process, you make decisions without realising it.

"Like, you make the decision to get out of bed the next morning or not. And, you know, you just don't realise it.

"I mean, that was something I experienced with grief that I've never... I've always been so focused in in the moment in my entire career and my entire life really.

Like I never really experienced... finding yourself in the kitchen and not knowing how you got there.

"And now the last couple of years, I've experienced that a lot, finding myself in the finish area of a race and I don't know how I got there.

"It's gotten better over this last season and I've worked a lot on attention and how I focus my attention - that used to be a strength of mine, and it's something I've had to build back.

"But I think my heart knows that the priorities are... The same with a twist - that was maybe the only thing that could prepare me for some of the disappointment I felt this Games.

"But at the same time, when you when you reprioritise, it also... It's like I would have never accepted the thought that I would DNF multiple times in a race before that loss.

"And so I never did it, it just... It was not even a possibility. But this time around it was like, 'Well, I'm going for it.'

"The worst that can happen, I suppose, is that I don't finish and I'm willing to risk that because it's just not the worst thing that's going to happen in my life."

"So that is what happened. And it really, really... it's been a tough couple of weeks like coming to terms with the performance.

"I know a lot of people are not going to understand it and and are going to keep revisiting the fact that I didn't contribute to Team USA on any level with medal count this Olympics.

"And for a lot of people who tuned in to the Olympics, that is the only thing that matters.

"And I get that because I, in a lot of ways, I share that opinion. But, like I said, it's sort of the same with a twist. I just can't bring myself to put that much emphasis on the fact that I didn't win these races because it's not the worst thing that happened in my life.

"So, yeah, it's different priorities, I don't know. You gain perspective."

How Beijing 2022 could make Shiffrin even better

"Ironically," continues Shiffrin, "I'm going to win because of the skiing that I've been doing these last couple of weeks while we've been here - it's some of the best skiing I've ever done.

"And even the first turns that I made in the races in tech is some of the best... The best turns or the best skiing that I've started in a race, with the intensity and the mentality that I have to have in order to really have a shot at podiums and and winning races.

"And at the end of the day, as important and as much hype there is surrounding the Olympics, they are just a few more races. It's just a drop in the bucket for what we do.

"You know, we're going right back to World Cup circuit and competing in a week. So this season's not over. And I'm going to take what I actually improved on in my skiing and use it for the rest of the season.

"And it's going to be interesting to see if I am able to come back and have some really good performances because I'm going to try to see what what this kind of the skiing and the mentality and that intensity can actually do for me on the World Cup stage.

"And it might be a little bit frustrating if it works because like, 'Why couldn't it have just worked at the Olympics?'

"But that's life. Sometimes it doesn't work, it sometimes it does."