Mikaela Shiffrin "heartbroken" over injured teammate Nina O'Brien

It was a hard day for Mikaela Shiffrin in a sporting sense and emotionally.

The double Olympic alpine skiing crashed out early in her first run in the Beijing 2022 women's giant slalom on Monday (7 February), and then watched teammate Nina O'Brien suffer a nasty fall at the end of her second descent.

"We're so heartbroken," wrote Shiffrin on her social platforms. Today was one of the most turbulent days I have ever experienced."

O'Brien collided with the penultimate gate and crashed over the finish line. The 24-year-old was then treated by medics and carried off the track on a stretcher.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard team initially reported that the skier was "alert and responsive" and that she would undergo "further evaluation".

"This sport… this sport is so damn hard. It’s brutal, and it hurts far more often than it ever feels good," Shiffrin wrote in her post.

"Tonight we’re all just sad and crossing our fingers for the best news possible. 🙏"

O'Brien lay in sixth place after the first run, 1.25 seconds behind Swedish leader Sara Hector.

After the American's crash, the event was temporarily halted with Hector holding on to her advantage to take gold.

Shiffrin's defence of her Winter Olympic women's giant slalom title lasted just a few seconds after an error near the top of her first run.

A total of 30 racers out of 80 starters failed to complete the tricky, steep 'Ice River' course on the slopes of the Yanqing mountains, north of Beijing.

Shiffrin came into Beijing 2022 in top form, sitting in first place in the World Cup Alpine Skiing overall standings.

The Team USA star said she would "compete in every event I qualify for. I'm planning to race everything.”

There are five more medals on offer to Shiffrin with the next in the slalom on Wednesday (9 February).

If she wins a title at Beijing 2022, she will have more Olympic gold medals than any other American alpine skiier.

She became the youngest Winter Olympic slalom gold medallist at Sochi 2014, and won gold and silver at PyeongChang 2018.

