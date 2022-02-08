Mikaela Shiffrin Beijing 2022 schedule: 9 February, women's slalom

On 9 February, American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin will compete in the women’s slalom of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out her schedule of the day below.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin, at just 26 years old, is already one of the most successful athletes in Alpine skiing history. The American has won numerous medals and earned plenty of accolades over the course of her 10-year career. Shiffrin won 47 of her 73 career World Cups in slalom, giving her the record for most wins in a single discipline by a female skier (the previous record held by Lindsey Vonn, who tallied 43 wins in downhill).

Shiffrin began her Beijing 2022 campaign with disappointment, falling in the giant slalom - an event she won gold in four years ago in PyeongChang. She will now aim to bounce back in the second of the events she will participate in at these Olympic Winter Games when she takes to the slopes in the women's slalom.

If she wins gold at Beijing 2022, she will become the all-time leader in gold medals in US alpine skiing history.

Mikaela Shiffrin schedule, 9 February

Women's Slalom Run 1

10:15 - 11:50 (Beijing time)

Women's Slalom Run 2 - medal event

13:45 - 15:29 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Mikaela Shiffrin race

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.