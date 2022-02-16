Mikaela Shiffrin Beijing 2022 schedule: 17 February, women's Alpine combined

On 17 February, American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin will compete in the women's Alpine combined event of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out her schedule of the day below.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin, at just 26 years old, is already one of the most successful athletes in Alpine skiing history. The American has won numerous medals and earned plenty of accolades over the course of her 10-year career. Shiffrin won 47 of her 73 career World Cups in slalom, giving her the record for most wins in a single discipline by a female skier (the previous record held by Lindsey Vonn, who tallied 43 wins in downhill).

Shiffrin has struggled for form at Beijing 2022, with her best result a ninth-place finish in the super-G. However, if she wins gold at Beijing 2022, she will become the all-time leader in gold medals in US Alpine skiing history.

Mikaela Shiffrin schedule, 17 February

Women's Alpine Combined Downhill

10:30 - 12:00 (Beijing time)

Women's Alpine Combined Slalom - medal event

14:00 - 15:19 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Mikaela Shiffrin race

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.