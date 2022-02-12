Mikaela Shiffrin considers racing Beijing 2022 downhill after 'positive' training run

Mikaela Shiffrin said she "would love" to compete in the alpine skiing women's downhill event at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

The American, who has never competed in this discipline at the Olympics before, finished in ninth place after the first training run on Saturday (12 February).

“I haven't decided for sure. I mean, today gives me a little bit more positivity. I would love to race this downhill, so that's the plan,” the 26-year-old told reporters.

Shiffrin started with bib No. 32 and tackled 'The Rock' course in Yanqing for the second time in as many days after finishing ninth in Friday's Super G.

In a practice where several racers missed gates, the Team USA star clocked the second and third fastest time in two middle portions of the track, finishing 1:33 seconds off Swiss Priska Nufer's top mark overall.

"Everything felt really solid and I was able to move in and out of my tuck freely," she told NBC at the finish area. "The biggest thing is if over the next few days I can continue to improve on my tactics."

The women's downhill is scheduled on Tuesday (15 February) and the two-time Olympic champion explained why she hasn't make a decision yet.

"There are sections of this track that some of the more speed specialist skiers are going to excel at and improve already tomorrow. And I am not sure exactly where, how I can improve," she said.

A crucial factor is whether she'll be able to find speed over the course:

“If I can sort of keep up, then I would love to do the downhill. It’s just a really fun event.”

Two more downhill training sessions are scheduled for Sunday (13 February) and Monday (14).

Shiffrin: Searching for belief

Coming into Beijing, Shiffrin was targeting an ambitious plan to compete in all five individual events. That schedule also includes the alpine combined (17 Feb), an event that features downhill and slalom.

She may also enter the team event on Saturday 19 February.

After failing to finish in her favourite events (giant slalom and slalom), the American is still continuing to build back her confidence as she approaches the remainder of her Olympic schedule:

"I don’t really have a whole lot of belief… I don’t believe it’s going to work and I don’t believe that I can do it," she admitted, adding that belief "is not part of the equation".

"Not finishing the GS (giant slalom) and the slalom kind of took the pressure off because it's well it can't really ... it can get worse actually, it can get a lot worse," Shiffrin said.

"But performance-wise, expectation-wise I've checked that box, not in a good way, but I've checked it.

"Now it's just trying to get the feelings on my skis and I'm actually doing a pretty good job. Yesterday, it was good execution and nearly exactly how I thought it would feel. It was really awesome to ski. Today again, it felt even better than I actually thought."