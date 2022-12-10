The 23-year-old won both of her Grand Prix stops prior to the final. World champion Sakamoto Kaori, the leader after the short program, sunk to fifth. American Isabeau Levito finished with silver.
Mihara Mai is having the season of her dreams.
In her sixth year on the Grand Prix, the 23-year-old Japanese skater has captured a trio of gold medals, capped by a come-from-behind victory on Saturday (10 December) at the Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy.
It was Mihara's debut at the event, and it came as Olympic bronze medallist at Beijing 2022 and reigning world champion Sakamoto Kaori fell from first after the short program to fifth overall after an error-strewn free skate.
Mihara was mesmerizing in her free aside from one stumble late in it, on a triple loop attempt. She scored a 208.17 to win by over 10 points.
Fifteen-year-old American Isabeau Levito climbed from fifth to second for the silver medal at 197.23, while Loena Hendrickx won the bronze with a 196.35.
None of the six women completed the long program with clean skates.
Mihara had been the only woman this season to win both of her Grand Prix assignments and will head to Japanese nationals in 10 days' time as one of the favourites alongside Sakamoto.
"The result is so surprising for me. Just now, it's so unbelievable," Mihara said, via an interpreter. "But I'm so happy to be able to skate here and I'm so grateful to the audience, my coach and my family and all my fans. I was so nervous but I tried to do my best."
Watanabe Rinka finished fourth between Hendrickx and Sakamoto, while Kim Yelim was sixth.
Held in the Torino Palavela - the site for figure skating at Torino 2006 - the Final is being staged for the first time since 2019 (when it was also held in the same location) after two years of pandemic-related shutdowns.
With wins in the pairs and men's disciplines, as well, Japan won three out of the four events at the Final.
In ice dance, Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier scored the biggest title of their careers, winning with an Evita free dance that helped them to a four-point triumph over Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S., 215.64 points to 211.94.
⛸️🔝 Final results Women at #GPFinal22— Grand Prix Final 2022 (@gpfinal22) December 10, 2022
#GPFTorino2022 #GPFigure #FigureSkating #MadeOfStars pic.twitter.com/tTbx5gUvtQ
Skating as the penultimate skater, Mihara's "El Amor Brujo" featured a double Axel to start, then six triple jumps to follow. She was called for errors on two of them before her fall on the loop - an attempted triple and she did not get around.
Mihara has shown flashes of her brilliance before this year, including a fifth-place finish at Worlds in 2017 and four medals at Four Continents, including wins in 2017 and earlier this year.
But this is by far the biggest accomplishment of her career, and she'll look to capture her first medal at Japanese nationals in six years later this month.
Fortunes were much different for Sakamoto, who skated just after Mihara as the short program leader. She started strongly enough, but stepped out of the landing on her second jump - a triple Lutz - and never fully recovered.
She appeared to lose her focus in the second half of the program, doubling a flip jump and then repeating an element in a jumping combination. She popped her final jump attempt, a loop. Her 116.70 finished sixth among the six skaters in the long program.
"I have no other choice but to accept this result," she said in Japanese, via an interpreter. "Next is nationals which is really close so, going towards that I want to face it positively."
Levito had arguably the best skate of the day before her final jump, a triple flip which she fell on. She still hop-scotched three places to silver - her third medal of that colour this Grand Prix.
Hendrickx also had a shaky jumping day, but ended up with a surprise bronze.
"I wasn't strong enough tonight," she said. "My next goal is Europeans [in January] - hopefully I can skate clean."
📺 Just breathe-taking! 🤩 GILLES / POIRIER (CAN) show their Free Skate with confidence and claim the 🥇 medal at the @gpfinal22 #GPFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/I0i6xQBODb— ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) December 10, 2022
Canadian ice dancers Gilles and Poirier are unsure if they will continue past this season - and they are making a most of the present moment because of it.
After their first-ever double gold Grand Prix season, the duo fended off a resurgent Chock and Bates, who said they were chasing the top step of the podium here after losing focus at NHK Trophy and claiming silver.
They were particularly strong on their Technical Components Saturday, a 72.63 ahead of Chock/Bates' 69.97. The 129.71 for Gilles/Poirier was just off of their career best from last month.
"We're so proud of the work that we've done," Gilles told the fans at the Torino Palavela. "And we're so proud to tell the story for a few more competitions this season."
Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri earned the bronze medal in front of their home crowd, scoring a 206.90 overall.
Lilah fear and Lewis Gibson were fourth, with Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker in fifth. A costly fall dropped Laurence Fournier-Beaudry and Nikolaj Sörensen from fourth after the rhythm to sixth overall.
You May Like