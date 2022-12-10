Mihara Mai is having the season of her dreams.

In her sixth year on the Grand Prix, the 23-year-old Japanese skater has captured a trio of gold medals, capped by a come-from-behind victory on Saturday (10 December) at the Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy.

It was Mihara's debut at the event, and it came as Olympic bronze medallist at Beijing 2022 and reigning world champion Sakamoto Kaori fell from first after the short program to fifth overall after an error-strewn free skate.

Mihara was mesmerizing in her free aside from one stumble late in it, on a triple loop attempt. She scored a 208.17 to win by over 10 points.

Fifteen-year-old American Isabeau Levito climbed from fifth to second for the silver medal at 197.23, while Loena Hendrickx won the bronze with a 196.35.

None of the six women completed the long program with clean skates.

Mihara had been the only woman this season to win both of her Grand Prix assignments and will head to Japanese nationals in 10 days' time as one of the favourites alongside Sakamoto.

"The result is so surprising for me. Just now, it's so unbelievable," Mihara said, via an interpreter. "But I'm so happy to be able to skate here and I'm so grateful to the audience, my coach and my family and all my fans. I was so nervous but I tried to do my best."

Watanabe Rinka finished fourth between Hendrickx and Sakamoto, while Kim Yelim was sixth.

Held in the Torino Palavela - the site for figure skating at Torino 2006 - the Final is being staged for the first time since 2019 (when it was also held in the same location) after two years of pandemic-related shutdowns.

With wins in the pairs and men's disciplines, as well, Japan won three out of the four events at the Final.

In ice dance, Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier scored the biggest title of their careers, winning with an Evita free dance that helped them to a four-point triumph over Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S., 215.64 points to 211.94.