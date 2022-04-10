Michal Kwiatkowski sprints to 2022 Amstel Gold Race win in dramatic finish

Michal Kwiatkowski won the 2022 Amstel Gold Race, one of the road cycling classics, after beating Benoit Cosnefroy in a close two-man sprint.

The duo attacked with 17km to go and held their lead until the final metres when the 2014 world champion pipped the Frenchman in a close photo finish.

Initially Cosnefroy was given the win, but images showed Kwiatkowski's wheel hitting the line first.

"It was a very tough finish, tough sprint. I was super confident I could win, but at the same time the last 50m were super tough," the Pole said after the race.

"I think Cosnefroy accelerated when I started to go on the side of him, and for me it was all about the win.

"It was very confusing. I was super sad at first, having Tom Pidcock in the front group they were all counting on me. Cosnefroy did most of the job and we could still win the race in a few different ways. It wasn't up to me to build a gap.

"After the finish line I learned a bit from last year (when Pidcock was beaten by Wout Van Aert in another photo finish) that you need to hold the euphoria and I still can't believe it. I love this race, after all the bad moments I had this season with Covid, flu and being sick, and now I'm here, it's just an incredible feeling."

Amstel Gold Race 2022 - Solo win for Marta Cavalli in women's event

Marta Cavalli won the women's event after a solo attack on the Cauberg.

The former Italian champion held off chasers on the last two kilometres, while Demi Vollering repeated last year's result as she beat Liane Lippert for the second place.

"It is an incredible feeling, my biggest victory so far,” 24-year-old Cavalli said after the race.

"We started the season with the motto ‘all or nothing’, I attacked, and when I looked back after 500 metres, I saw a big gap. Then it was just pushing until the finish line."

2022 Amstel Gold result

Men's result (254.1km)

Michal Kwiatkowski (POL), INEOS Grenadiers, 6 hours 1 minute 19 seconds Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA), AG2R Citroen Team, same time Tiesj Benoot (BEL), Jumbo-Visma, +10 seconds Mathieu van der Poel (NED), Alpecin-Fenix, +20 seconds Alexander Kamp (DEN), Trek-Segafredo, +20 seconds

Women's result (128.4km)