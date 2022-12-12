Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo reveals future plans

The history-making Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo has a plan for what comes next.

The 23-year-old, who earned a career-best score in the short program at Beijing 2022 to become his nation’s first to advance to the free skate, is focused on pushing his technical content higher and starting his 2023-24 season with confidence.

"Right now, we are coming from quite an important preparation and we want to increase the competitive load with the more difficult elements, I think that a good time to start betting on a high difficulty elements,” he said in an interview with Claro sports. “So, we are going to focus this first four-month period of 2023 on strengthening this part of the technical complexity and start the season of the following year with everything, around the month of July more or less.”

Since his success at the Olympics, Carrillo has competed twice – recording an eighth-place finish at the U.S. Classic and making his Grand Prix debut at Skate America, where he finished 12th.

He’s enjoyed the fruits of his labour, doing public appearances and meeting adoring fans, including at a recent ice rink opening in Jojutla.

Carrillo’s fame is evident, as he is currently the second-most searched athlete on Google by Mexican users.

It’s a fact that brings Carrillo not only pride but also motivation to do even more in the years ahead.

"It is something gratifying as an athlete to be in this top 10 on Google, but without a doubt it is also very motivating because everything is ephemeral and we must continue to update ourselves,” said Carrillo. “We must continue to be current to achieve important things within the sport, so let's keep improving ourselves and above all to follow and the pride of being Mexicans worldwide.”

