Men's slalom at Beijing 2022 Olympics: Preview, schedule & stars to watch

The men's slalom will be one of the most unpredictable events in the alpine skiing programme at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

No man has won more than once in six World Cup slaloms so far this season with 14 different skiers making the podium .

The event will take place on the 'Ice River' course at the Yanqing National Ski Centre on Wednesday (16 February): the first run starts at 10:15 local time (3:15 CET, 18:15 PST on Tuesday). The second descent is scheduled for 13:45 (06:45 CET, 21.45 PST on Tuesday).

The reigning Olympic champion André Myhrer of Sweden has retired since winning gold at PyeongChang 2018.

No skier has ever claimed two Olympic titles in this event and Italian legend Alberto Tomba is the only athlete in Olympic history to win three medals (gold in 1988, silvers in 1992 and 1994).

Men's slalom at Beijing 2022: Stars to watch

Lucas Braathen (NOR): The 21-year-old Norwegian currently leads the World Cup standings: he won his first slalom in Wengen after a stunning comeback in the second run and he also finished second in Kitzbuehel.

Sebastian Foss-Solevaag (NOR): The reigning world champion from Cortina 2021 has collected two wins (one this season) and five podiums during his career.

Manuel Feller (AUT): The Austrian won silver at the 2017 World championships and this season has made two podiums in slalom (second in Adelboden, third in Schladming)

Clement Noel (FRA): The Frenchman has bagged 9 wins and 16 podiums over the last four seasons. Junior world champion in 2018, the 1.91m-tall skier finished fourth at PyeongChang 2018.

Dave Ryding (GBR): A four-time Olympian, the veteran Brit made history for his country last month by winning the Kitzbuehel slalom

Henrik Kristoffersen (NOR): With 19 wins and 43 podiums in his career, the 27-year-old is the most successful active slalom skier. The 2016 and 2020 globe winner was also bronze medallist at Sochi 2014.

Linus Strasser (GER): The 29-year-old German won the classic Schladming event, the last race before Beijing 2022. He finished on the podium in Adelboden.

Johannes Strolz (AUT): The Austrian, who won combined gold at Beijing 2022 34 years after his dad Hubert, claimed his first World Cup victory (and podium) this season in Adelboden.

Giuliano Razzoli (ITA): The 37-year-old Vancouver 2010 gold medallist, who's been battling through injuries over the past few seasons, last month made his first World Cup podium in six years.