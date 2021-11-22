Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Which is the most successful team?

Two-time champions India will defend their title at the 2021 Men's Junior Hockey World Cup slated to get underway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from November 24.

India has been drawn with Canada, France and Poland in Pool B. Their campaign will begin against the French side on the opening day.

Let us look at which are the most successful teams at the marquee junior event:

Which team has won the most titles in Men's Junior Hockey World Cup title?

Germany is the most successful team in the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup, having won the title six times.

1982

West Germany were placed along with India, Australia, Canada, Kenya and Singapore in Pool B. The Germans won four and drew one of their preliminary round matches to advance into the semi-finals.

The German side, then, defeated Malaysia (4-2) in the semi-finals and Australia (4-1) in the final to clinch their first title.

1985

West Germany were placed along with the Netherlands, India, Zimbabwe, Chile, Belgium, Argentina in Pool A. They recorded five wins and one loss in the preliminary round matches to advance into the semi-finals.

The German side, the, defeated Pakistan (4-2) in the semi-finals and the Netherlands (4-1) in the final.

1989

The Germans continued to stamp their authority at the world junior event as they added a third title to their tally in 1989.

West Germany was placed along with the Soviet Union, China, Canada, New Zealand and the United States in Pool A. With four wins and one draw in the preliminary rounds, they advanced into the semi-finals.

The German side, then, defeated the Netherlands (2-1) in the semi-finals and South Korea (2-0) in the final to capture their third title.

1993

Germany started the competition in Pool A along with Netherlands, England, Cuba, Egypt and Malaysia. The Germans won their four preliminary round matches but drew against England to advance to the semi-finals as the best-placed team of the pool.

The Germans, then, defeated Australia (2-0) in the semi-finals and Pakistan (3-1) in the final.

2009

Germany were placed along with Australia, South Africa, Japan and Chile in Pool B. The Germans won three and drew against Australia to advance to the medal round as the second-best placed team.

Germany, then, defeated Argentina and drew against the Netherlands to enter the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, they defeated Australia (3-2), before outclassing the Netherlands (3-1) in the final.

2013

The European giants lost their inaugural match against Belgium but came back strongly to defeat Pakistan and Egypt.

Germany, then, defeated Australia (4-3) in the quarter-finals, the Netherlands (5-3) in semi-finals and France (5-2) to claim the title.

How many times has India won the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup title?

India has won the Junior Hockey World Cup twice. Their first triumph came in 2001 after they defeated Argentina 6-1 in a lopsided summit clash to clinch the title.

Meanwhile, India's second title win came in 2016, after defeating Belgium 2-1 by a slender margin in the final.

It will turn out to be a golden opportunity for India to add to their tally and defend their title as the next edition will be hosted at their home turf. With two titles, India is the second most successful team in the competition.