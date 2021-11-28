Men's Asian Champions Trophy: India's best performances

Three-time champions India will look to defend their title at the 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, slated to get underway from December 14.

The Manpreet Singh-led side will begin their campaign against South Korea on the inaugural day of the continental event. They will, then, take on hosts Bangladesh (December 15), arch-rivals Pakistan (December 17), Malaysia (December 18) and Japan (December 19) in the preliminary round.

It will be a chance for the Men in Blue, who broke their 41-year-long Olympics medal drought at Tokyo 2020 with a bronze, to add a fourth title to their name. Let us have a look at their previous best performances at the event:

2011, Champions

India clinched their maiden title in the inaugural edition of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy in 2011.

The Men in Blue defeated China and South Korea while playing out draws against Japan, Malaysia and Pakistan to record nine points from five matches in the preliminary round. It helped them qualify for the final as the second-best team behind Pakistan.

The final between India and Pakistan turned out to be an exciting contest as both the teams failed to break the deadlock at the end of extra-time. India, however, managed to get the better of their arch-rivals in the penalty shoot-out with a 4-2 victory.

2016, Champions

The Men in Blue, then, lifted their second title in the 2016 Men's Asian Champions Trophy.

India defeated Japan, Pakistan, China and Malaysia while playing out a draw against South Korea to top the preliminary round with 13 points and qualify for the semi-finals.

Later, in the semi-finals, India defeated South Korea 5-4 in the penalty shoot-out and went on to conquer their second title after a 3-2 win over Pakistan in the summit clash.

2018, Joint-Champions

India, meanwhile, lifted their third title in the 2018 Men's Asian Champions Trophy.

The Men in Blue defeated Oman, Pakistan, Japan and South Korea while playing out a draw against Malaysia to top the preliminary round with 13 points and qualify for the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, India defeated Japan 3-2, to set-up a final against Pakistan. However, due to persistent rains, the summit clash could not take place with India and Pakistan being named as the joint-champions.