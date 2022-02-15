Men's Freestyle Ski slopestyle Olympic final at Beijing 2022: Preview, Schedule and stars to watch

Tuesday's qualification gave us a glimpse at the spectacle that awaits in the men's freestyle ski slopestyle final at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Even at -23C these riders brought the heat in qualifying at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, Hebei, China.

Swiss skier Andri Ragettli topped the standings at the Great Wall-inspired course but big air gold medallist Birk Ruud was hot on his heels and USA skier Nicholas Goepper qualified third.

Goepper is reigning PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist and was one of three U.S. skiers in the top six, with Alex Hall and Colby Stevenson qualifying fifth and sixth.

The U.S. team will make a three-pronged attack at the podium on Wednesday.

But sandwiched between the Stars and Stripes was Sweden's Jesper Tjader who is also eyeing up the medal positions after he qualified in fourth position ahead of both Hall and Stevenson.

It's anyone's game with the medals up for grabs in Wednesday (16 February) morning's final.

Read on for a full preview on all 12 athletes, who qualified, schedule and more.

Men's freestyle ski slopestyle Olympic final Beijing 2022: Preview

And what a final awaits us on Wednesday.

Ragettli stomped a monster run in Tuesday's qualifiers to banish all talk of his injury holding him back at the Beijing Games.

But the reigning world champ had already done that with his winning return at Aspen's January 2022 X Games slopestyle competition.

His 85.08 score on Tuesday puts him in top spot ahead of Wednesday's final.

But just behind him is Norwegian sensation Birk Ruud who already won big air gold here in Beijing, and a few hearts with the story of how his late father has inspired him.

Ruud stomped down a dizzying double cork 1440 off the last Great Wall jump on Tuesday, and expect him to go even bigger in Wednesday's final.

Nicholas Goepper overcame his Super Bowl disappointment - his beloved Cincinnati Bengals lost out to the LA Rams - and claimed third place, qualifying for Wednesday's final in a podium position.

"I mean, I want to win a gold medal," Goepper said, simply, after Tuesday's ski.

And Goepper's American entourage wasn't far behind him.

Sweden's Jesper Tjader qualified in fourth but behind him were U.S. skiers Alex Hall and Colby Stevenson qualifying fifth and sixth.

Hall is a four-time X Games champ and claimed bronze at the 2021 slopestyle.

He was riding a wave coming into Beijing by grabbing big air runner-up in Steamboat, winning Mammoth slopestyle, and wearing three medals at January's X Games.

Eighth in big air, Hall is out for more in slopestyle.

Then there's Stevenson's story which has blown everyone away in Beijing.

He crawled out of a car wreckage in 2016 and reached the Olympic podium at Beijing 2022 claiming silver in big air behind Ruud.

Last season’s double crystal globe winner is aiming at another Olympic medal in the slopestyle final on Wednesday.

Birk Ruud and his Big Air gold medal at Beijing 2022. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Men's freestyle ski favourites Beijing 2022 slopestyle final

Freeski is a discipline where anyone can throw it down on the day and ride to gold.

There are a lot of contenders beyond the top six qualifiers including New Zealand's Ben Barclay - no doubt inspired by teammate Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's snowboard feats - who qualified in seventh place.

Surprisingly, there's only one Canadian in the final and he goes by the name of Max Moffat - Winter X Games slopestyle runner up just a couple of weeks ago in Aspen.

Swiss high-flyer Kim Gubser qualified in eighth, he was big air bronze medallist at the 2021 World Championships, Matej Svancer was ninth on Tuesday, the 17-year-old Austrian is Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games big air champion.

Tenth in the qualies, Swiss shredder Fabian Boesch is a two-time freeski world champion from Switzerland, and qualifying in the final 12th place, Sweden's Oliwer Magnusson is 2021 world big air champ.

The field is stacked, the riders are stoked, and it's time to see these freestyle skiers touch the sky in the slopestyle final.

Who qualified for the Freestyle Ski Slopestyle Olympic final at Beijing 2022?

Here are the 12 men's qualifiers for the slope final and their top score from qualifying ahead of Wednesday's final:

Andri Ragettli (SUI) 85.08 Birk Ruud (NOR) 83.96 Nicholas Goepper (USA) 82.51 Jesper Tjader (SWE) 79.38 Alex Hall (USA) 79.13 Colby Stevenson (USA) 78.01 Ben Barclay (NZL) 77.71 Kim Gubser (SUI) 76.71 Matej Svancer (AUT) 74.86 Fabian Boesch (SUI) 74.53 Max Moffat (CAN) 74.06 Oliwer Magnusson (SWE) 73.46

When and what time is the freestyle ski slopestyle Olympic final Beijing 2022?

The slopestyle final happens on Wednesday morning 16 February in Beijing starting at 9:30am local time, it was rescheduled due to the weather.

Venue: The final will take place at the Genting Snow Park.

Here's a full schedule with all times local in China (UTC+8)

Men's freeski slopestyle final schedule

Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1: 9:30am

Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2: 9:58am

Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3: 10:26am