FIH Pro League 2022-23 hockey: India beat Spain 3-1 in shoot-out after Harmanpreet Singh’s brace 

The Indian men’s hockey team beat Spain 3-1 in a shootout in the reverse fixture of their FIH Pro League 2022-23 match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.

The scores were level 2-2 after regulation time with Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh (12’, 31’) scoring a brace before Spain's skipper Marc Miralles (42’) and Amat Pere (54’) pulled the match back for the visitors.

Although Shamsher Singh missed in the shoot-out for India, Harmanpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal and Abhishek scored to give India the bonus point.

Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak was declared the man of the match for pulling off three saves in the shoot-out and also preventing Spain from scoring more goals despite earning 13 penalty corners in the match.

As per FIH Pro League rules, if scores remain level at the end of the regulation period (four quarters), the match is considered a draw and both teams get a point each. A shoot-out follows, and the winner of the shoot-out bags a bonus point.

The two points also helped India regain the top spot in the FIH Pro League points table with eight points from four matches with a goal difference of +3. Spain trail India on the table with eight points from four matches and a goal difference of +2.

Spain began the match positively and earned the first penalty corner of the match in the fourth minute. Indian vice-captain Manpreet Singh, however, ran in bravely as the second rusher to avert an early setback.

India regrouped quickly and launched a few counter-attacks of their own. With two minutes left in the first quarter, Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh then scored his fifth goal of this season through a searing drag-flick to put India into the lead.

While India was guilty of conceding soft goals against New Zealand in their last match, the Indian backline did well to keep Spain at bay despite allowing multiple penalty corners in the second quarter.

At the end of the first half, India dominated 60 percent of the possession but conceded three green cards. There were 12 penetrations in the circle for Spain as opposed to India's nine, and two shots at goal for Spain as opposed to one for India.

India started the second half brightly and earned their third penalty corner of the match.

Despite not trapping Hardik Singh’s injection neatly, Rajkumar Pal recovered well to retain the ball and pass it to Harmanpreet Singh, who made no mistake to pump in India’s second goal in the 31st minute.

Spain once again earned a number of penalty corners in the following minutes but failed to get on the scoresheet. Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak made some brilliant saves to his left and right to deny Spain any kind of opening.

With three minutes left in the third quarter, Spain's skipper Marc Miralles, whose previous attempts above the waist were saved by Pathak, drilled in low to his right and brought his team back into the match.

Spain continued to press forward in the fourth quarter. However, a lack of precision from the visitors meant India kept their slender lead intact.

However, a yellow card for Sumit in the final 10 minutes of the match changed the complexion of the game in Spain’s favour.

Amat Pere’s shot from close range after creative stick-work in the 54th minute was once again saved by Pathak but the rebound off the foot of Jugraj Singh rolled into the goal to give Spain an equaliser.

Spain continued to dominate the match and came close to scoring the winner in the final few minutes. However, the Indian backline and Pathak ensured India survived and took the match to the shoot-out.

At the end of the regulation time, Spain had 13 penalty corners to show compared to India’s three and 35 circle penetrations as to India’s 15.

This was India’s final match in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 this year. The Indian men’s hockey team will now prepare for the FIH Men’s World Cup 2023 to be held in Odisha in January and will resume the FIH Pro League season against Germany and Australia in March.