FIH Pro League 2022-23 hockey: Harmanpreet Singh and Selvam Karthi help India beat New Zealand 7-4

The Indian men’s hockey team came from behind to defeat New Zealand 7-4 in its third FIH Pro League 2022-23 match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Friday.

The win also helped India go to the top of the FIH Pro League points table with six points from three matches and a goal difference of +3. Spain also have six points from two matches but are second with a goal difference of +2.

Simon Child (1’), Sam Lane (8’), Jake Smith (13’) and Nic Woods (53’) struck goals for New Zealand while Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh (6’, 18’), Selvam Karthi (16’, 37’), Rajkumar Pal (30’), Sukhjeet Singh (49’) and Jugraj Singh (52’) scripted India’s comeback. Midfielder Hardik Singh was declared the man of the match.

India suffered an early blow in the first minute as New Zealand forward Simon Child converted a piercing low cross from the right to place it past Indian goal-keeper PR Sreejesh.

The hosts struck back in the seventh minute through a penalty corner with Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh firing in the powerful low drive at the near post to make it 1-1.

While Indian forwards piled more pressure on the Black Sticks, they were found wanting in the back third in the first quarter.

Following an advantage by the referee after Indian defender Surender Kumar's half-touch lifted the ball dangerously, Sam Lane capitalised on the loose ball to score New Zealand’s second goal in the eighth minute.

Forward Jake Smith made it 3-1 for New Zealand with two minutes to go in the first quarter following a neat pass from the left flank from Dylan Thomas.

India plugged in gaps in their defence in the second quarter while also pressing forward to reduce the deficit.

Youngster Selvam Karthi, playing only his eighth international seniors match, maintained his composure to strike it from the centre of the D to pull one back in the 16th minute.

Two minutes later, Harmanpreet Singh once again drilled it past the New Zealand goalkeeper through a penalty corner and restored the parity.

At the end of the first half, India dominated 58 percent of the possession and had 12 circle penetrations compared to three from New Zealand.

India continued to dominate the possession and pulled off more turnovers in the midfield in the second half. With just over 30 seconds into the third quarter, Indian midfielder Rajkumar Pal helped India take the lead for the first time with a clean finish on the rebound.

More trouble followed for New Zealand as an unmarked Selvam Karthi pumped in the fifth goal for India from a one-on-one position in the 37th minute.

New Zealand did earn a penalty corner in the final seconds of the third quarter but the experienced PR Sreejesh thwarted New Zealand’s multiple shots at goal.

The fourth quarter witnessed further penetrations from India. Indian vice-captain Manpreet Singh slapped it hard in the D in the 49th minute and got the deflection off forward Sukhjeet Singh to help India score their sixth goal.

With their tails up, India scored their seventh goal via Jugraj Singh’s drag-flick from the penalty corner in the 52nd minute.

New Zealand enjoyed a good little phase late in the fourth quarter with Nic Woods pulling one back in the 53rd minute. However, the effort proved too little as India went on to win the match with a three-goal margin.

India’s next match in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 will be against Spain on Sunday. Following this, the Indian men’s hockey team will shift focus on the FIH Men’s World Cup 2023 to be held in Odisha in January.