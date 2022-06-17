Men's FIH Pro League: India must win vs Netherlands to stay in title race – watch live

The Indian men’s hockey team will be up against the Netherlands in its final tie of the FIH Pro League 2021-22 season at Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam over the weekend.

It's the business end of a long FIH Pro League campaign with two matches remaining for India and four for hosts Netherlands.

India are currently third in the points table with 29 points from 14 matches while Netherlands are on top of the standings, amassing 31 points from 12 games. Belgium are second with 31 from 14 games.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists India had an impressive home season which saw them reach the top of the table but a below-par performance against Belgium in the last two matches pushed them lower down the order.

The Indian hockey team drew the first leg 3-3 against Olympic champions Belgium but lost the shootout 5-4. They were then beaten 3-2 in the second fixture.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have also endured mixed results in their last two matches. Away from home, the Dutch team beat Germany 3-2 but lost 4-1 in the second leg.

While India need to win both the upcoming encounters to have a chance of winning the titles, Netherlands are almost guaranteed of finishing on top if they secure full points against India.

For the last two matches, coach Graham Reid will field the same Indian team that faced Belgium last weekend.

Amit Rohidas will continue to captain the side while Harmanpreet Singh, the leading goalscorer of FIH Pro League this season, will be his deputy.

Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22: India vs Netherlands schedule and live match times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

June 18, Saturday: India vs Netherlands – 8:00 PM IST

June 19, Sunday: India vs Netherlands – 8:00 PM IST

Where to watch India vs Netherlands Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22 live in India?

The Men’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 India vs Netherlands matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports First TV channel in India.

Live streaming of the Men's FIH Hockey Pro League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Men’s FIH Pro League matches vs Netherlands: Indian team

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera

Defenders

: Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (captain), Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders

: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards

: Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek