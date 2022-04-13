FIH Pro League 2021-22: Indian men’s hockey team faces Germany in top of table clash – watch live streaming 

The Indian men’s hockey team will play a double-header against Germany in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Thursday and Friday.

Earlier this month, India last played England in the FIH Pro League. India won the first match in a shootout (3-2). Harmanpreet Singh’s hat-trick helped India win the second game 4-3 and to go on top of the points table.

India, with 21 points from 10 matches, are placed first on the FIH Pro League standings while Germany are second with 17 points from eight matches.

The last time India and Germany faced each other was in the bronze medal playoff at the Tokyo Olympics, where India won 5-4. It was the Indian men’s hockey team’s first Olympic medal in 41 years.

But unlike the last time when the Manpreet Singh-led side went into the match as underdogs, captain Amit Rohidas and his men will enter the double-header as favourites given their current form in the FIH Pro League season.

What makes matters easier for the hosts is that Germany have arrived without many of their senior and in-form players.

“We are here with a young team…a totally different team. It is a special moment for most of the guys as they will be making their debuts here in India," German head coach Andre Henning told PTI.

India are fourth in the world hockey rankings while Germany are fifth.

India’s 22-member squad for the tie against Germany includes regular goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, experienced defenders Surender Kumar and Harmanpreet Singh among others.

The midfield will be marshalled by Manpreet Singh while the forward line is expected to feature Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

The matches against Germany will be the last leg of India’s home games for this year. The team will travel to Belgium in June for their next FIH Pro League games.

Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22: India vs Germany schedule and live match times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

April 14, Thursday: India vs Germany – 7:30 PM IST

April 15, Friday: India vs Germany – 5:00 PM IST

Where to watch the Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22 live in India?

The Men’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 India vs Germany matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports First TV channel in India. Live streaming of the Men's FIH Hockey Pro League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Indian team for Men’s FIH Pro League matches vs Germany

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh

Midfielders: Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh

Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh