FIH Pro League 2021-22: Indian men’s hockey team faces France, South Africa in Potchefstroom – watch live streaming

The Indian men's hockey team will begin its FIH Pro League 2021-22 campaign against France at the University of North West in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday.

The FIH Pro League match will be the Indian men’s hockey team’s first competitive assignment of the year. After playing the opener against France, the Manpreet Singh-led side will face hosts South Africa on Wednesday.

India will once again play France on February 12 before concluding the tour with the second match against South Africa on February 13.

The Indian men’s hockey team, ranked world No. 3, will fancy its chances against both opponents. India haven’t faced the world No. 13 France since winning the world league 2015 semi-finals.

Against world No. 10 South Africa, India have come out on top in all three matches they have played since 2013.

Veteran Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who was recently crowned the World Games Athlete of the Year award for 2021, is back in the Indian squad.

This will be Sreejesh’s first outing since India’s historic bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The goalkeeper was rested for Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka in December.

However, the Indian team will be without key forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay due to illness. He has been replaced by standby Gursahibjit Singh.

The Indian vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh said that these matches will help India prepare for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK and Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China later this year.

"We have a busy 2022 year, with a lot of important tournaments lined up in the next 12 months, so we need to ensure that we are fully prepared,” the 26-year-old Harmanpreet Singh said.

After the four matches in South Africa, India will play their next eight FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches on home turf - the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The Men’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 will conclude in June.

India’s Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22 schedule vs France and South Africa, and live times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

February 8, Tuesday: India vs France - 9:30 PM IST

February 9, Wednesday: India vs South Africa - 9:30 PM IST

February 12, Saturday: India vs France - 9:30 PM IST

February 13, Sunday: India vs South Africa - 9:30 PM IST

Where to watch the Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22 live in India?

The Men’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. India’s hockey matches vs France and South Africa begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Live streaming of the Men's FIH Hockey Pro League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and watch.hockey.