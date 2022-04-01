Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22: It’s India vs England in Odisha – watch live streaming 

The Indian men’s hockey team will play a double-header against England in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha over the weekend.

India were last seen in action in the FIH Pro League against Argentina two weeks ago. They lost the first match in a shootout (3-1) and won the second game (4-3) with a last-minute winner from Mandeep Singh.

England also played Argentina in their last match in February. The English team lost both matches in the double-header.

The last time India and England faced each other was in the bronze medal playoff at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, where India lost 2-1.

However, the Indian hockey team goes into this tie as the favourites given its form in the current FIH Pro League season.

India have won five of their eight matches and lost just two, while one ended in a shootout loss. They are placed second on the points table with 16 points – one less than leaders Germany.

England, meanwhile, are seventh in the FIH Pro League standings with two wins and two losses, adding up to four points.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists India are ranked fourth in the world hockey rankings – three places above England.

A 22-member squad was named for the two matches, with Amit Rohidas continuing to lead the side and Harmanpreet Singh being his deputy.

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, full-time skipper Manpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra are also part of the squad.

Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22: India vs England schedule and live match times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

April 2, Saturday: India vs England – 7:30 PM IST

A*pril 3, Sunday*: India vs England – 7:30 PM IST

Where to watch the Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22 live in India?

The Men’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 India vs England matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Men's FIH Hockey Pro League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Indian team for Men’s FIH Pro League matches vs England

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Defenders: Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Jaskaran Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Sumit, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra

Standbys: Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Gurinder Singh, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Ashis Kumar Topno, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Simranjeet Singh.