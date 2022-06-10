Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22: India’s final leg begins vs hosts Belgium – watch live streaming 

The Indian men’s hockey team takes on Belgium in an FIH Pro League 2021-22 double-header tie at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp over the weekend.

This is the final leg of the ongoing FIH Pro League season, with four matches remaining for both India and Belgium.

India, who enjoyed the top spot in the FIH Pro League points table after a remarkable home leg, have been pushed down to second by the Netherlands. India have 27 points from 12 matches while the Dutch have 28 in 10 games.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists India last played in April against a young German squad, winning both the matches. The Indian squad camped in Bengaluru before heading to Europe.

Belgium, on the other hand, have also collected 27 points after 12 matches but are placed below India in third due to their lower goal difference. India’s goal difference stands at +24 while the hosts are at +21.

Reigning Olympic champions Belgium hosted South Africa earlier this week, registering two comprehensive victories (5-0, 4-2).

India and Belgium last faced each other in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. Belgium won 5-2.

For the upcoming double header, the Indian hockey team features an experienced squad led by defender Amit Rohidas and his deputy Harmanpreet Singh, who is also the leading goal scorer of the FIH Pro League 2021-22 season with 16 goals.

While Suraj Karkera and PR Sreejesh are the goalkeepers, the midfield boasts Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh and Nilakanta Sharma. The forward line will be led by Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra.

Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22: India vs Belgium schedule and live match times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

June 11, Saturday: India vs Belgium – 8:00 PM IST

June 12, Sunday: India vs Belgium – 8:00 PM IST

Where to watch India vs Belgium Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22 live in India?

The Men’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 India vs Belgium matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Men's FIH Hockey Pro League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Men’s FIH Pro League matches vs Belgium: Indian team

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (captain), Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek