Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22: India host Argentina next – watch live streaming 

The Indian men’s hockey team will host Argentina in a two-legged FIH Pro League 2021-22 tie at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha over the weekend.

India are taking the field after three weeks since the matches against Germany were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns in the visiting side’s camp.

World No. 4 India have played six matches in the current FIH Pro League season, winning four and losing twice. They defeated South Africa (10-2, 10-2) in both legs but won once and lost once against France (5-0, 2-5) and Spain (5-4, 3-5).

India are currently placed second in the FIH Pro League points table with 12 points. The Netherlands lead the standings with 16 points in six matches.

Argentina have also had an impressive start to their campaign, with three wins and a loss in four matches. The South American side also defeated Tokyo Olympic champions Belgium in their opener.

The Argentine hockey team is sixth in the FIH Pro League points table.

India last played Argentina in a group stage fixture at the Tokyo Olympics and prevailed 3-1.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists India made a number of changes in their squad for the tie against world No. 6 Argentina.

Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak has taken the place of Suraj Karkera, who is named as a standby while the first-choice defenders Dipsan Tirkey and Mandeep Mor have been replaced by Amit Rohidas and Jugraj Singh.

Midfielder Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, who represented India at the Junior Hockey World Cup, will also debut against Argentina.

"These games will provide great exposure for young, new players coming up the ranks, while as a team we are also getting to work out different combinations ahead of the Asian Games," Indian coach Graham Reid said.

India vs Argentina: Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22 schedule and live match times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

March 18, Saturday: India vs Argentina – 7:30 PM IST

March 19, Sunday: India vs Argentina – 7:30 PM IST

Where to watch the Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22 live in India?

The Men’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 India vs Argentina matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Men's FIH Hockey Pro League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Indian Team for Men’s FIH Pro League matches against Argentina

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh

Standbys: Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Mor, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay Jaskaran Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ashis Kumar Topno, Gursahibjit Singh, Mohd. Raheel