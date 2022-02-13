Men’s FIH Pro League: India back to winning ways with emphatic win over South Africa

The Indian hockey team beat hosts South Africa 10-2 in the Men’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 at the University of North West in Potchefstroom on Sunday to bounce back in style after their disappointing defeat to France 24 hours earlier.

The scoreline was a repeat of the India and South Africa match when they met in their first clash of the tour on Wednesday.

Prior to the match, India beat France 5-0 in the opener, trounced hosts South Africa 10-2 in their second match before suffering the upset loss against France on Saturday.

Daniel Bell (12’) gave South Africa the lead but goals from Surender Kumar (15’), Shilanand Lakra (27’, 48’), Mandeep Singh (28’), Harmanpreet Singh (36’, 52’, 60’, 60’), Sumit (44’), and Samsher Singh (56’) helped India cruise to a comfortable win. Connor Beauchamp (53’) netted a late consolation goal for the hosts.

India started the match brightly and launched attack after attack on the South African goal in the opening exchanges. Manpreet Singh and Co. won two penalty corners within the first five minutes but both were thwarted by the South African defenders.

The Indian team’s overtly aggressive approach also meant there were open spaces for the South African players to exploit in the Indian half and the hosts used the openings to good effect and launched a few counters of their own.

And eventually it was South Africa who drew first blood as Daniel Bell beat India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh with a clinically executed penalty corner in the 12th minute.

But just when it seemed like the highly-entertaining first quarter would end with the hosts 1-0 up, two-time Olympian Surender Kumar buried a thunderbolt of a shot into the South African net. Manpreet Singh could have made it 2-1 in the final seconds but South African goalkeeper Estiaan Kriek was vigilant enough not to let the Indian captain’s long shot pass.

The second period saw both teams trade chances. PR Sreejesh was called into action in the 25th minute to keep Connor Beauchamp's penalty corner out.

Following the crucial save India scored two field goals in quick succession. Shilanand Lakra scored his first goal for India, finishing off a lovely move down the right, before Mandeep Singh netted the second to hand India a 3-1 lead before the half-time hooter.

Shortly after the restart, South Africa won a penalty stroke after Jarmanpreet Singh brought down Dayaan Cassiem in the danger zone. India custodian Krishan Pathak, however, came to the rescue with a brilliant save to keep out Jethro Eustice’s effort.

Pathak then pulled off multiple saves in the next few minutes to keep the score at 3-1. The Indian custodian’s heroics was duly rewarded. Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 36th minute to extend India’s advantage and Sumit made it 5-1 with a nifty flick just before the third quarter ended.

The fourth quarter belonged to Harmanpreet Singh, who added three more goals - one through a penalty stroke and two through penalty corners - to his tally. Shilanand Lakra and Samsher Singh also added to the scoreline for India while South Africa’s Connor Beauchamp scored a penalty corner for South Africa to reduce the margin of defeat.

This was India’s final match in the South African leg of the competition. Manpreet Singh and Co. will now return home to face Spain in Bhubaneswar on February 26 in the next leg of the FIH Pro League 2021-22.