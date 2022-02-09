Men’s FIH Pro League: India trounce South Africa 10-2

The Indian hockey team defeated South Africa 10-2 in its second match of the Men’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 at the University of North West in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday.

Jugraj Singh (4’, 6’, 23’) led the scoresheet with a hat-trick as Gursahibjit Singh (24’, 36’) and Dilpreet Singh (25’, 58’) scored a brace each. Harmanpreet Singh (2’), Abhishek (12’) and Mandeep Singh (27’) found the back of the net once each.

For South Africa, Daniel Bell (44’) and Richard Pautz (45’) were the goal-scorers.

With the win, India moved to third in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 standings, behind the Netherlands and Belgium. India had defeated France 5-0 on Tuesday.

Against the home team of South Africa, India hit the ground running and took the lead in the second minute through a penalty corner. Harmanpreet Singh slotted a low flick to the left to open the scoring.

Two minutes later, a tackle inside the circle gave the Indian hockey team another penalty corner, which Jugraj Singh converted with ease to double the lead.

The South Africans struggled to contain the charging Indian side and gave away another penalty corner in the sixth minute. Jugraj Singh, making his second international appearance, made no mistake in dragging the ball past the helpless Estiaan Kriek under the sticks, making it 3-0.

Despite the lead, Manpreet Singh and Co. continued to press high, and the home team crumbled again. South Africa gave away the ball inside the circle only for Abhishek to bury it in the net.

An eventful first quarter ended with India leading 4-0.

The 10th-ranked South Africa had a much-improved showing in the second quarter and not only contained the relentless Indian attack but also made moves in India’s circle.

India, ranked three in the world, however, were persistent with their offence and didn’t take long to tick the scoreboard again.

It was Jugraj Singh who converted another penalty corner to bring up his hat-trick and the fifth goal for India.

After finding success through penalty corners, India extended their lead through two field goals in quick succession.

First, Gursahibjit Singh slotted in a beautiful pass from Dilpreet Singh and only seconds later, assist provider Dilpreet got his name on the scoresheet. India now led 7-0.

Some brilliant strokeplay from Mandeep Singh in the circle made it 8-0 before the half-time hooter.

The trend continued post the 15-minute break as India added their ninth through an excellent team goal coming from Gursahibjit Singh’s stick.

Halfway into the third quarter, South Africa finally found success in the 44th minute when Daniel Bell converted a penalty corner after three failed attempts in the same quarter.

The first goal gave confidence to the home side as Richard Pautz made it 9-2 in the next minute, shooting a rebound off Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

The final quarter saw Graham Reid’s India slow down the pace of the game in an attempt to avoid conceding any more goals.

The action kept alternating between both sides of the field before Dilpreet Singh sent in a rocket from a distance to make it 10-2, which remained the final score of the match.

India will face France next in the FIH Pro League on Saturday at the same venue.