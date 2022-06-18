Men’s FIH Pro League: Netherlands beat India in shootout

The Indian men’s hockey team’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 title hopes received a heavy blow after they lost in the shootout to table toppers Netherlands at the Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam on Saturday.

Reyenga Tijmen’s (9’) early opener was cancelled out by Dilpreet Singh (21’) but Bijen Koen (46’) gave back the lead to Netherlands. A final-second penalty corner goal from Harmanpreet Singh (60’) helped India eke out a 2-2 draw at regulation time. Netherlands, though, easily won the shootout 4-1 to get the bonus point.

The solitary point from the match takes India’s tally to 30 from 15 matches and virtually rules Manpreet Singh and Co. out of the three-way title race against Netherlands and Belgium.

India can still be in the title hunt mathematically, though, if they secure a big win in the second leg against the Dutch on Sunday. That, however, won’t be enough to win the trophy as India will also need other results to go their way.

The match got off to an intense start as both India and Netherlands made their attacking intent clear early. Both goalkeepers, PR Sreejesh for India and his Dutch counterpart Blaak Pirmin, were busy in the opening few minutes.

World No. 3 and FIH Pro League table toppers Netherlands drew the first blood after Reyenga Tijmen finished off a lovely team move in the ninth minute.

Seconds later, Mandeep Singh thought he had equalised for India after driving in a deflected penalty corner but the goal was disallowed due to dangerous play.

India, unperturbed, continued to pressure for a goal but a resolute Pirmin denied them multiple times. Sreejesh, too, was consistently in action at the other end, making some superb saves to deny the Dutch a cushion.

The second goal, however, seemed to be just a matter of time with the intensity of attacks on both ends. It was Dilpreet Singh, who found it as he executed a classy flick to divert Varun Kumar’s driven pass past Pirmin.

By the time the frantic first half finally ended, the two teams were level at 1-1.

The breathless action continued after the restart, but it was the home team who looked the more dangerous of the two in the third quarter. Sreejesh, though, stood in their way like a rock and kept the scores level.

Sreejesh’s resistance, though, was finally broken in the 47th minute as youngster Bijen Koen beat the Indian defence and Sreejesh to give Netherlands an all-important lead in the match.

India threw the kitchen sink at Netherlands in search of the all-important leveller and it opened the game up even more.

After a flurry of attacks and counter-attacks failed to yield any more goals, it seemed India were headed to a defeat but Harmanpreet Singh scored a dramatic penalty corner in the final second to level the score up at 1-1 and force a shootout.

The Dutch team was clinical in the shootout to win it 4-1 and win the bonus point from the match.

According to FIH Pro League rules, if scores remain level at full-time, the match is considered a draw and both teams get a point each. A shootout is then played and the winner of the shootout bags one extra bonus point from the match.