Men’s FIH Pro League hockey: India end home leg with win over Germany

The Indian men’s hockey team ended its home leg of the FIH Pro League 2021-22 season with a 3-1 win over Germany at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Friday.

Sukhjeet Singh (19’), Varun Kumar (41’) and Abhishek (54’) scored for India while Anton Boeckel (45’) netted Germany’s solitary goal.

With three more points from the match, India solidified the top position in the FIH Pro League standings with 27 points from 12 matches. Germany remain second with 17 points from 10 games.

Ranked fourth in the world hockey rankings, the Indian hockey team bossed possession in the first quarter as world No. 5 Germany kept losing the ball.

India, donning an all-white outfit, were constantly building attacks from the flanks, keeping the visitors’ defence on their toes.

Germany also made a few forays into the Indian circle, but the backline did well to deny any danger.

In the 12th minute, Akashdeep Singh was in front of an open goal but accidentally kicked in the cross from Manpreet Singh. The scoreboard remained unchanged in the first 15 minutes.

Considering the sweltering heat in Bhubaneswar, the break between the quarters was extended to four minutes from the standard two.

Like the previous match, India took the lead in the second quarter.

Nilakanta Sharma executed a clever turn inside the circle and passed the ball to the unmarked Sukhjeet Singh on the right, who seamlessly guided it into the back of the net.

India slowed down the pace of the match after the goal and played the possession game.

Towards the end of the second quarter, Germany made a flurry of attacks from either flank. However, none of them resulted in goals and the scoreboard read 1-0 at the half-time hooter.

Early into the third period, India won the first penalty corner of the match after a foul on Lalit inside the circle.

However, Harmanpreet Singh’s flick was saved after German goalkeeper Jean Danneberg punched it away with his left hand.

The Amit Rohidas-led Indian team kept mounting pressure throughout the quarter but just couldn’t find the final touch that would double their lead.

The barrage of attacks finally paid off in the 41st minute as India converted a penalty corner. This time Varun Kumar slammed in the drag flick to the right of the keeper.

Germany also got on the scoresheet just before the end of the third quarter through a well-constructed goal. Hannes Muller beat Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on the left of the goal to set up Anton Boeckel for an easy drive in.

India were down to 10 men early in the fourth quarter after Gurinder Singh picked up a yellow card for a rash foul.

Despite the disadvantage, India scored their third goal in the 54th minute through a reverse hit from Abhishek that went flying past the goalkeeper.

With three minutes to go, Germany had a chance to come back into the match but missed the penalty corner and eventually lost the match.

This was India’s last match in the home leg of this FIH season. The team will travel to Europe in June for the remaining matches.