Men’s FIH Pro League: Resilient France end India’s win-streak

The Indian hockey team’s winning run in the Men’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 came to an end following a shock 5-2 defeat to France at the University of North West in Potchefstroom in South Africa on Saturday.

This was India’s first loss in the South African leg of the competition. The Men in Blue beat France 5-0 in the opener before thumping hosts South Africa 10-2 in their second match.

Jarmanpreet Singh (22’) and Harmanpreet Singh (57’) scored the two goals for India while Victor Charlet (16’, 59’), Viktor Lockwood (35’), Charles Masson (48’) and Timothee Clement (60’) got on the scoresheet for France.

It was France’s first-ever victory over India in men’s hockey.

India pressed high from the start but with the French players crowding the penalty area, Manpreet Singh and Co. couldn’t create any meaningful chances. France created a few half opportunities of their own but the first quarter ended goalless.

Seconds into the second quarter, India won the first penalty corner of the match but a mix up during the set up saw the chance fizzle out. The disappointment compounded soon after as France won a penalty stroke after Vivek Prasad brought down Timothee Clement inside the Dee.

Victor Charlet stepped up and converted the shot past India goalkeeper Pathak Krishan Bahadur.

A goal down, India upped the ante and Jugraj Singh was unlucky not to have levelled the score up four minutes later. Thieffry Arthur produced a brilliant save to deny Jugraj’s drag dlick from a penalty corner.

India, however, found the equaliser a minute later with Jarmanpreet Singh finishing off a well-worked moved down the right. France could’ve restored their lead seconds later but Timothee Clement missed a sitter at the far post.

The half-time hooter finally sounded with the two teams deadlocked at 1-1.

After the restart, France looked dangerous on the ball and threatened the Indian goal multiple times. Charlet came close from a penalty corner but his low shot was thwarted by Pathak.

The Indian custodian, however, was at fault for France’s second goal of the night minutes later.

Viktor Lockwood, who had been brilliant throughout the match, sent in a hopeful drive from an acute angle and Pathak couldn’t sort out his feet quick enough to stop the ball from squeezing into the net.

India, the world No. 3, looked subdued against France, ranked 10 places under them, during open play. The few goal threats India created came through penalty corners but some determined defending from the French players and wayward shooting by the Indians kept the score at 2-1 heading into the final quarter of the match.

The climb got even harder for India a couple of minutes into the fourth quarter after Charles Masson converted from a penalty corner to make it 3-1.

India got a chance to reduce the deficit soon after through a penalty corner of their own minutes later but Thieffry frustrated Graham Reid’s men once again.

Just when it looked like France had done enough to upset an upset win, Harmanpreet Singh set up a frantic end to the match after scoring from a penalty stroke.

But with India throwing men forward in search of a late equaliser, France snuffed out India’s chances with two quick goals. Victor Charlet scored his second goal of the night through a penalty corner while Timothee Clement completed the 5-2 scoreline with a field goal.

India conclude their tour with a match against South Africa on Sunday before returning home to face Spain in Bhubaneswar on February 26 in the next leg of the FIH Pro League 2021-22.