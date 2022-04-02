Men’s FIH Pro League: India go top with shootout win over England

The Indian men’s hockey team beat England 3-2 in a shootout in the first leg of their FIH Pro League 2021-22 tie at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday.

The scores were level 3-3 after regulation time with Abhishek (13’), Shamsher Singh (26’) and Harmanpreet Singh (51’) scoring goals for India. Bandurak Nicholas (7’, 27’) and Sam Ward (59’) netted for England.

Although Harmanpreet Singh, Vivek Prasad and Shamsher Singh missed in the shootout, Abhishek scored twice and a strike from Raj Kumar Pal gave India the bonus point.

As per FIH Pro League rules, if scores remain level at the end regulation period (four quarters), the match is considered a draw and both teams get a point each. A shootout follows, and the winner of the shootout bags an extra bonus point.

India now have five wins in the FIH Pro League and top the table with 18 points. England, on the other hand, stayed seventh with two wins and seven points.

England, ranked world No. 7 in the hockey rankings, three places below India, broke the deadlock after Bandurak Nicholas converted a penalty corner in the seventh minute.

The lead, however, was short-lived as India pulled one back through a brilliant field goal by Abhishek before the end of the first quarter.

The second period saw both teams adopt a more cautious approach. India, however, upped their ante in the latter part of the quarter and were eventually rewarded following a defensive error by England in the 26th minute. Shamsher Singh converted to give India the lead.

In the very next minute, though, England bounced back. The visitors won their third penalty corner of the match and Bandurak Nicholas, once again, produced a clinical finish to beat veteran Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

Despite having better possession, India ended the first half with only six circle penetrations compared to 16 by England.

England quickly settled in the third quarter and won a penalty corner in the 36th minute. PR Sreejesh, however, put away a powerful drag-flick to deny England the lead.

England dominated possession and continued to penetrate the circle but India defended in numbers to keep England at bay. India, on the other hand, failed to win any penalty corners.

After a goalless third quarter, India came out with renewed intent and threatened a disciplined England defence on more than two occasions.

Harmanpreet Singh finally helped India win their first penalty corner which he himself converted with a searing drag-flick on the right of England goalkeeper Payne Oliver.

India continued the attacking game and earned their second penalty corner with three minutes to play. Harmanpreet, who is one short of his 100th goal, passed the ball to Jugraj who missed an easy chance.

The miss came back to haunt India as England earned a crucial penalty stroke with just 14 seconds remaining. India took a desperate review but the decision stood before Sam Ward easily converted past the Indian goal-keeper.

India and England will play their second match on the same turf on Sunday.