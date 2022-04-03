Men’s FIH Pro League: Harmanpreet Singh stars as India sink England 

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated England 4-3 in the second leg of their FIH Pro League 2021-22 tie at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Singh ( 25’, 25’, 42’) scored a hat-trick for India while Manpreet Singh (15’) scored his first goal since 2019. England hit back via Liam Sanford (6’), David Condon (38’) and Sam Ward (43’).

All seven goals in the game came through the penalty corners.

With three points from the match, India consolidated the top position in the FIH Pro League standings and now have 21 points from 10 matches. England, on the other hand, stayed seventh with two wins and seven points.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists India began the match defensively as England once again scored first to take the lead in the sixth minute. Liam Sanford from the far post neatly converted a penalty corner to give the visitors an early lead.

Just like in the first leg, India were quick to equalise as Manpreet Singh scored his first goal for India since 2019 by converting a penalty corner.

After a slow start to the second quarter, the hosts took the lead via Harmanpreet Singh’s 100th-career goal in the 25th minute through a penalty corner.

Shortly after, India upped the ante and earned yet another penalty corner. This time, Harmanpreet Singh hit a searing drag flick to the right of the England goalkeeper to extend India’s advantage to two goals.

Trailing 3-1 at the start of the third period, the visitors managed to penetrate the Indian circle on a few occasions.

England were finally rewarded with a penalty corner when Nicholas Bandurak, who scored a brace in the first match, found the leg of Indian captain Amit Rohidas in the 38th minute. David Condon converted to pull one back to make it 3-2 for the visitors.

Four minutes later, Harmanpreet Singh brought up his hat-trick with another low strike to the right of the goalkeeper from a PC.

England, though, reduced the deficit through Sam Ward with just two minutes to play in the third quarter.

With a slim lead of 4-3, India stayed deep and defended in numbers in the fourth quarter to take home the three points. India will now host second-placed Germany on April 14 and 15 at the same venue.