Men’s FIH Pro League hockey: Spirited India go down to Belgium

The Indian men’s hockey team put up a valiant fight but lost 3-2 against Belgium in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp on Sunday.

Abhishek (25’) put India ahead before Nicolas de Kerpel (33’) equalised for Belgium and Alexander Hendrikx (49’, 59’) sealed the victory for the home team. Mandeep Singh (60’) did find a late consolation goal for the visitors.

The loss meant India dropped down to third in the FIH Pro League points table, with 29 points from 14 matches. Belgium, meanwhile, moved to second with 31 points – on par with leaders Netherlands - from 14 games.

Tokyo 2020 gold medallists Belgium bossed possession in the early exchanges and won the first penalty corner of the match in the fifth minute. The home side continued to control the tempo for the majority of the first quarter, but the Indian defence did well to thwart the attacks.

The momentum shifted into India’s favour towards the end of the opening period as the visitors created several opportunities but failed to find the finishing touch.

After a goalless first quarter, the Amit Rohidas-led Indian squad won its first PC early in the second period, only for drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh to be denied by Belgian goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch.

The regular incursions into the Belgian circle finally bore fruit in the 25th minute through a brilliant team effort from India. Lalit Upadhyay and Gurjant Singh combined to move deep into the circle before Abhishek concluded the play with a simple tap in.

Belgium bounced back after the half-time break through a field goal from Nicolas de Kerpel, who beat PR Sreejesh at the near corner making it 1-1.

However, PR Sreejesh was impressive between the sticks, making at least three important saves.

Both teams slowed down the pace and played a possession-based game in the third quarter. Neither side could break the deadlock and went into the final period with one goal apiece.

Belgium managed to break away in the 49th minute after Alexander Hendricx converted a penalty corner through a searing flick that went between Sreejesh’s feet.

Despite having the lead, Belgium continued to press hard and kept the Indian defence on their toes, even coming close to scoring on two occasions.

India also had their opportunities, including a Harmanpreet Singh drag-flick which was saved brilliantly by Vincent Vanasch with four minutes remaining on the clock.

However, it was Belgium who found another goal after Alexander Hendrikx slotted in a penalty stroke.

India kept fighting till the dying seconds and scored a field goal through Mandeep Singh. Belgium scrambled to evade the final wave of attacks and walked out victorious.

India will now take on Netherlands in the final tie of the FIH Pro League 2021-22 season next weekend.