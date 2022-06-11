Men’s FIH Pro League hockey: PR Sreejesh heroics help India edge past Olympic champs Belgium in shootout

The Indian men’s hockey team came back from behind to draw 3-3 against Belgium in regulation time and won the shootout 5-4 in its FIH Pro League 2021-22 match at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp on Saturday.

Shamsher Singh (18’) gave India the lead but Cedric Charlier (21’), Simon Gougnard (36’) and Nicolas de Kerpel (51’) netted for Belgium to make it 3-1. India found late success through Harmanpreet Singh (52’) and Jarmanpreet Singh (58’), who helped equalise and force a shootout.

Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Lalit, Shamsher Singh and Akashdeep converted their attempts while PR Sreejesh managed to save one to give India a 5-4 win in the shootout.

As per FIH Pro League rules, if scores remain level at the end regulation period (four quarters), the match is considered a draw and both teams get a point each. A shootout follows, and the winner of the shootout bags a bonus point.

India thus bagged two points from the match and remained second in the FIH Pro League standings with 29 points from 13 matches. Belgium are third with 28 points from 13 games.

Fourth in the world hockey rankings, India pressed hard early in the match, putting world No. 2 Belgium under pressure with constant forays in the hosts’ half. But the first quarter ended 0-0.

The Indian hockey team drew first blood three minutes into the second period. The Belgian keeper saved Abhishek’s attempt, but the deflected aerial ball was tapped in calmly by Shamsher to put India ahead.

Reigning Olympic champions Belgium, though, equalised three minutes later through a brilliant link-up play between Arthur van Doren and Nicolas de Kerpel before Cedric Charlier deflected it in the net. The first half ended 1-1.

India were on the front foot after the break but the momentum quickly shifted to the other half and Simon Gougnard put Belgium in the lead in the 36th minute. The forward evaded the Indian defence with some fancy stickwork in the circle and slotted it past PR Sreejesh.

The rollercoaster of a match then saw India pick up the pace, opening several opportunities towards the end of the third period. The scoreline, however, remained 2-1 in Belgium’s favour.

Belgium extended their lead in the fourth quarter through a penalty corner, converted by Nicolas de Kerpel.

India mounted a comeback late into the match, winning a penalty stroke and a penalty corner in quick succession. While Harmanpreet Singh converted the penalty stroke to bring up his 17th goal of the FIH Pro League 2021-22 season, his drag-flick was saved by van Doren.

With two minutes remaining, India levelled the score after Jarmanpreet Singh converted an unconventional penalty corner to force a shootout.

India play Belgium again on Sunday at the same venue.