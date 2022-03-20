Men’s FIH Pro League: India beat Argentina with last-minute winner

The Indian men’s hockey team scored a last-minute goal to beat Argentina 4-3 in the second leg of their FIH Pro League 2021-22 tie at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.

India scored through Hardik Singh (17’), Jugraj Singh (20’, 52’) and Mandeep Singh (60’). Argentina hit back via Nicolas della Torre (40’), Tomas Domene (51’) and Martin Ferreiro (56’).

With all three points from the match, India consolidated the second position in the FIH Pro League standing and now have 16 points from eight matches.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists India began the match with a defensive approach, sitting deep in their own half and, as a result, Argentina dominated possession.

The visitors still managed to penetrate the Indian circle on a few occasions but were outnumbered by the Indian defenders.

Both teams were cautious in their gameplay and didn’t make any clear scoring opportunities, ending the first quarter without any goals.

The second quarter, though, was all India.

Soon after the mini break, India won a penalty corner, which was converted beautifully. Varun Kumar’s drag-flick was saved by the Argentinian goalkeeper but Hardik Singh, who provided the injection, showed great awareness to slot in the rebound.

India, led by Amit Rohidas again, converted another PC three minutes later to double their lead. This time Jugraj Singh sent in a searing flick to the top left past the helpless goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Argentina had a chance to bounce back through two penalty corners, but Krishan Pathak did well under the post to deny the visitors. Scoreboard read 2-0 at halftime.

Early into the third period, Argentina won a penalty stroke for stick tackle in the D. The video umpire, however, overturned the decision after a lengthy review.

The visiting side closed the gap in the 40th minute through a penalty corner, as Nicolas della Torre converted with a perfect low drag flick past Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

India’s defence was constantly under threat in the final quarter as Argentina mounted a comeback.

Argentina’s wave of attacks bore fruit in the 51st minute, with India giving away a penalty stroke, which was converted easily by Tomas Domene.

The scoreboard, however, ticked again in the next minute as India edged ahead through a PC. Jugraj Singh got his second goal of the night, sending in an even more powerful shot than the first.

Jugraj almost had his hat-trick with another penalty corner, but the goal was disallowed because the ball did leave the circle after the injection.

The Matias Rey-led Argentina equalised again just four minutes later. Martin Ferreiro scored a superb field goal to restore parity.

The home team, however, stole the match in the final minute after Mandeep Singh deflected a long pass to end the game 4-3 in India’s favour.

India will now host England on April 2 and 3 at the same venue.